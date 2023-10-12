Thessaloniki, October 12, 2023

Share Buyback Program

The company «EPSILON NET S.A.» (the "Company") informs the investment community that, pursuant to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders dated 30.06.2023 on the establishment of a Share Acquisition Program and the relevant decision of the Board of Directors dated 11.10.2023, intends to proceed with the implementation of the Share Acquisition Program, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, for any legally permitted use.

The purchases of the Share Buyback will be executed by the member of the Athens Stock Exchange, NBG SECURITIES S.A. The maximum number of shares to be acquired may not exceed 5% (1/20) of the respective paid-up share capital of the Company, while the Program will last a maximum of 12 months from the date of approval by the General Meeting, i.e. until 30.06.2024, with a minimum purchase price of two (2.00) Euro and a maximum purchase price of twenty (20.00) Euro per share.

The announcement is in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the Athens Exchange Regulation.