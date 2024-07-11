11.07.2024

Announcement of Regulated Information according to L.3556/2007

EPSILON NET S.A., announces, according to L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, announces that the following obligated persons, according to their notifications dated 11.07.2024 to the Company, carried out the following transactions.

Mr. Andreas Gribelas, on Tuesday 09.07.2024, sold 30,000 shares of EPSILON NET and Mr. Vasileios Prassas, on Wednesday 10.07.2024, sold 13,000 shares of EPSILON NET.

The above transactions were executed at a price of 12 euros.