Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Epsilon Net SA published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 07:19:09 UTC.
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12 EUR
|-.--%
|-2.44%
|+25.52%
|Apr. 25
|General Atlantic L.P., managed by General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. and persons acting in concert announced a mandatory tender offer to acquire remaining stake in Epsilon Net S.A. from Barca Global Master Fund, managed by Barca Capital and others for approximately ?240 million.
|CI
|Apr. 19
|Epsilon Net S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
Attachments
Disclaimer
Epsilon Net SA published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 07:19:09 UTC.
|General Atlantic L.P., managed by General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. and persons acting in concert announced a mandatory tender offer to acquire remaining stake in Epsilon Net S.A. from Barca Global Master Fund, managed by Barca Capital and others for approximately ?240 million.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A.(ATSE:EPSIL) added to FTSE All-World Index
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Space Hellas S.A. acquired additional 39.933% stake in SingularLogic S.A. from Epsilon Net S.A. for ?6.3 million.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. acquired 33.973% stake in Epsilon SingularLogic S.A. from Space Hellas S.A. for ?11.8 million.
|CI
|Lemonia - Nola Protopapa acquired a 60% stake in SCAN INFORMATION SYSTEMS for ?5 million.
|CI
|National Bank of Greece S.A. completed the acquisition of a 7.5% stake in loannis Michos.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. acquire 60% stake in DIGINET L.P. for â‚¬1.6 million.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. acquired 60% stake in NETERA L.P for €0.7 million.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. acquired 80% stake in OROSIMO SOFTWARE S.A. from Theodoros Argyriadis and Dimitrios Argyriadis for EUR 1.6 million.
|CI
|National Bank of Greece S.A. entered into a memorandum of understanding to acquire 7.5% stake in Epsilon Net S.A. from Ioannis Michos for â‚¬30 million.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A.(ATSE:EPSIL) added to S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. acquired a 55% stake in HotelonCloud Limited for €0.18.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. acquired 55% stake in BookOnlineNow IKE for €0.22 million.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. acquired the 70% stake in Hotel Availabilities Limited for €0.098 million.
|CI
|Tranche Update on Epsilon Net S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 3, 2020.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on September 3, 2020, has expired with 0 shares, representing 0% for €0 million.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. acquired a 60% stake in Taxheaven S.A for €1.7 million.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. completed the acquisition of 51% stake in DIGITAL4U SA.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire 51% stake in DIGITAL4U SA for EUR 0.5 million.
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Epsilon Net S.A. agreed to acquire SOTIRIS MATSOUKAS S.A. from five individuals for €2.7 million.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+25.52%
|696M
|+33.93%
|389B
|+35.03%
|235B
|+11.35%
|162B
|+19.99%
|61.03B
|+27.89%
|36.79B
|+1.59%
|30.06B
|+118.09%
|24.43B
|+26.18%
|22.14B
|+41.13%
|14.31B