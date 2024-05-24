Epsilon Net S.A. (the "Company") announces that according to article 24 par. 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006, the company Ginger Digital BidCo Single Member S.A. (the "Offeror") declares that on 23.05.2024 acquired a total of 6,946 ordinary registered shares of the company Epsilon Net A.E. (the "Company"), which correspond to 0.01% of the Company's voting rights, against a price of EUR 12.00 per share through stock transactions, which will be settled on 27.05.2024.

Taking into consideration the above stock exchange transactions-acquisitions, the Offeror, together with the Persons Acting in Concert (as defined in article 2(e) of Law 3461/2006), hold until 23.05.2024, a percentage of voting rights equal to 77.21% of the Company.