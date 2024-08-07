EPSILON NET S.A., in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007, announces that following the relevant notifications dated 05.08.2024, which were received on 06.08.2024 from the company "BARCA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC" based in Delaware, USA, as well as from Mr. Ryan Floyd, the shareholder under the name "BARCA CAPITAL MASTER FUND LP" on 02.08.2024 ,disposed of 3,808,394 ordinary registered shares of EPSILON NET S.A., and henceforth none of the aforementioned parties hold, directly or indirectly any shares or voting rights of EPSILON NET S.A.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Epsilon Net SA published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 10:29:05 UTC.