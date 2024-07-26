With reference to the Mandatory Tender Offer submitted on 25 April 2024 for the acquisition of in total 20,100,000 shares and voting rights of the company EPSILON NET S.A. (the "Tender Offer"), the company EPSILON NET, hereby announces that it was advised on 25.7.2024 by Ginger Digital BidCo S.A. (the "Offeror"), that the condition of the Tender Offer referred to in section 1.17 of the Information Circular of 28 June 2024 has been met upon receipt of the approval from the Romanian Competition Council with respect to the Romanian foreign direct investment regime (regulated by Romanian Government Emergency Ordinance 46/2022). Therefore, the Tender Offer is no longer subject to any condition.