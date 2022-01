2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

EPSILON NET S.A in accordance to Articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the new Athens Stock Exchange Regulation announces its Financial Calendar for 2022:

Monday, February 28, 2022:

Press Release for the Fiscal Year 2021 Basic Financial Results.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022:

Publication of the Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year 2021.

Tuesday, March 29, 2022:

Annual analyst meeting.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022:

Press Release for the Q1 2022 Basic Financial Results.

Thursday, June 30, 2022:

Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022:

Ex coupon date for the dividend.

Wednesday, July 20 2022:

Record date.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022:

Distribution of dividend.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022:

Press Release for the H1 2022 Financial Report.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022:

Press Release for the Q3 2022 Basic Financial Results.

The financial results will be released before the opening of the market on Athens Stock Exchange on the release day, at the corporate website (www.epsilonnet.gr) and the website of the Athens Stock Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr)