Epsilon Net S A : NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS

05.10.2021
ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION
ACCORDING TO THE L.3556
The company EPSILON NET announces, according to L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that
Mr. Ioannis Michos - Chairman of the company's BoD and CEO), according to his 04.10.2021 notification to the Company, on Monday 04.10.2021, sold 50,000 shares, valued at € 800,000 in total and
Mr. Ioannis Koutkoudakis - Member of the company's BoD and CFO, according to his 04.10.2021 notification to the Company, on Monday 04.10.2021, sold 10,000 shares, valued at € 160,000 in total.
Disclaimer
Epsilon Net SA published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:33 UTC.