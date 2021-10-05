Epsilon Net S A : NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS

05.10.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION

ACCORDING TO THE L.3556

The company EPSILON NET announces, according to L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that

Mr. Ioannis Michos - Chairman of the company's BoD and CEO), according to his 04.10.2021 notification to the Company, on Monday 04.10.2021, sold 50,000 shares, valued at € 800,000 in total and

Mr. Ioannis Koutkoudakis - Member of the company's BoD and CFO, according to his 04.10.2021 notification to the Company, on Monday 04.10.2021, sold 10,000 shares, valued at € 160,000 in total.