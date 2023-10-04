ANALYST BRIEFING

Consistent execution of the 2023-2025 business plan,

with a final revenue target of €150 million

Following the release of the Financial Statements for the 1st Semester of the year, EPSILON NET Group held via teleconference on Tuesday, October 3rd, the "Analysts' Briefing", during which analysts, institutional investors and journalists were presented with the Financial Results of the period, the actions to strengthen internal processes and the Group's prospects for 2023-2024.

During the meeting, Group's financial figures were presented in detail, according to which Turnover increased by 35% in H1 of 2023 with sales amounting to €41.62mln. compared to €30.75mln. of the corresponding period of last year and Adjusted EBITDA at €14.17mln. for €10.74mln. Cash & Cash Equivalents amounted to € 32.17min, long-term debt amounted to € 11.84mln, positive net cash to € 14.3mln., Group's Equity amounted to € 68.83mln. and organic growth for that period was 77%.

Group's executive team, commenting on the effect on the Group's Financial Results from the application of IFRS 2 regarding the Stock Option Plan, noted that as confirmed in practice by the results of the first half of 2023, this accounting treatment does not change Group's growth prospects in the slightest.

At the same time, it was clarified that after the completion of the existing Program of 1,600,000 stock option rights, no other Share Option Program will be established.

Additionally, Chairman & CEO of the Group, Mr. I. Michos, stated

"We are ready to take the appropriate actions in order to strengthen the proper level of organization and operation of our Group and upgrade our overall efficiency