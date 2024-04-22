22.04.2024

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ANNUAL ANALYST BRIEFING

EPSILON NET S.A. pursuant to its disclosure obligations to the investment community, announces that the conference call for the Annual Analyst Briefing, regarding the FY 2023 Financial results of the company, will be held on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 at 19.00 Greek time.

To join the conference call, please fill out the registration form, herein order to receive the invitation for the event.

For further information please contact (ir@epsilonnet.gr).