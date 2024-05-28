Thessaloniki May 28, 2024

EPSILON NET Group: Key Financial Figures Q1 2024

EPSILON NET Group of Companies, continued in the Q1 of 2024, the implementation of its business planning, resulting to an increase in its financial figures, which reflects its dominant position in the field of Business Software

The main financial figures of EPSILON NET Group for the 1st Quarter of 2024 are as follows:

Key financial data for the period 01/01/2024 - 31/03/2024

after applying accounting treatment based on the "fair value" method for Stock Options

according to IFRS 2

GROUP FINANCIAL FIGURES 01/01/2024- 01/01/2023- (in thousand €) 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Change Revenue 27,718.98 20,782.33 33.38% Earnings before Taxes* 7,896.71 5,527.42 42.86 %

It is noted that the Group's financial results at 31/03/2024 have been burdened by the fair value measurement of stock options under IFRS 2 with the amount of €0.30 mil. The corresponding amount that burdened the Group's financial figures on 31/03/2023 amounts to € 0.90 mil.

The corresponding financial figures of the Group (which are presented for information purposes) without

applying accounting treatment based on the "fair value" method for stock options according to IFRS

2, are as follows: