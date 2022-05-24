Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Epsilon Net S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EPSIL   GRS498003003

EPSILON NET S.A.

(EPSIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/23 10:11:24 am EDT
5.800 EUR   +1.40%
Summary 
Summary

Epsilon Net S A : PRESS RELEASE BASIC FINANCIAL RESULTS Q1 2022

05/24/2022 | 03:08am EDT
Disclaimer

Epsilon Net SA published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EPSILON NET S.A.
03:08aEPSILON NET S A : Press release basic financial results q1 2022
PU
04/20EPSILON NET : Research by EUROXX SECURITIES
PU
04/1212-04-22 : EPSILON NET: Acquisition of 51% of DIGITAL4U specialized provider of solutions ..
PU
04/12EPSILON NET S A : Press release acquisition of digital4u
PU
04/12Epsilon Net S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire 51% stake in DIGITAL4U SA for EUR..
CI
04/05EPSILON NET S A : Purchase of building complex
PU
03/29EPSILON NET S A : Annual analyst briefing
PU
03/23EPSILON NET S A : Announcement for the stock option plan
PU
03/23EPSILON NET S A : Announcement for annual analyst briefing
PU
03/22Epsilon Net S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 75,8 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 314 M 336 M 336 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 781
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EPSILON NET S.A.
Duration : Period :
Epsilon Net S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EPSILON NET S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,80 €
Average target price 11,27 €
Spread / Average Target 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Nikolaos Michos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Antoniou Koutkoudakis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amanatios Antoniou Amanatidis Director, CIO, Director-Research & Development
Andreas Grimpelas Director & Chief Technology Officer
Vasiliki Dimitriou Anagnostou Executive Director, Deputy CEO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPSILON NET S.A.11.97%336
ACCENTURE PLC-31.64%175 230
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.91%154 853
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.86%115 559
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.39%87 159
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.92%78 427