EPSILON NET S.A. announces:

2023_09_26_FINAL PRESS RELEASE FINANCIAL RESULTS 1st SEMESTER 2023.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

Epsilon Net SA published this content on 26 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2023 07:08:11 UTC.