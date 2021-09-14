Epsilon Net S A : PRESS RELEASE FOR BUYOUT OF iQom

EPSILON NET GROUP OF COMPANIES: Acquisition of 80% of the IT company "iQom" which specializes in retail solutions from its subsidiary

Epsilon SingularLogic

EPSILON NET announces that its subsidiary Epsilon SingularLogic S.A., has completed the acquisition of 80% of the company "A. Triantafyllidis - D. Zachos GP " with the distinctive title iQom, which specializes in IT solutions for the private sector (www.iqom.gr).

IQom has a long-standing experience in custom business software applications in the dynamic Retail Sector software. The company has comprehensive solutions for:

Super Market &Mini Market

Food & Beverage Stores

Restaurants

Clothing & Shoe stores

Other Retail Stores (Pet shop, Florists, Toys, Kiosks-Convenience Stores etc.)

The company holds exceptional place among the companies that work exclusively with Retail Sector, has provided over 1,300 facilities to more than 550 customers while supporting more than 2,400 active users daily throughout Greece.

The company has offices in Thessaloniki & Athens, while the promotion of its solutions nationwide is done through a network of specialized dealers, who also provide onsite support of its products in retail stores.

According to the data of the first seven months of 2021 sales amounted to 1,12 million euros, profit before tax amounted to 412 thousand euros, while at the same time it has almost zero debt.