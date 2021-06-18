EPSILON NET S.A.

Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting

18/06/2021

The Company under the name "EPSILON NET S.A. Information,

Education, High Technology Products Company", with the distinctive title "EPSILON NET S.A.", announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company, held on Friday June 18th 2021, at 10:00 at the company's offices in in the Municipality of Pylaia-Chortiatis (EMO Zone of Pylea - Thessaloniki, 17 Noemvriou 87 - Zip Code 555 34), were present in person or by proxy twenty eight (28) shareholders representing 10,699,267 shares out of 13.400.000, which corresponds to a percentage of 79.85% of the share capital.

On the issues of the Agenda the General Meeting decided the following:

1. Approval of the draft demerger deed by way of hive-down, dated 15.05.21, of commercial applications for businesses and ERP that have been developed using the PYLON platform and more specifically Pylon Commercial, Pylon ERP, Pylon CRM, Pylon Shop, Pylon Auto Service, Pylon Auto & Moto Cube, Pylon Retail, Pylon Entry and its contribution to its 57.60% subsidiary beneficiary company under the name "Epsilon SingularLogic IT Société Anonyme" with the distinctive title "Epsilon SingularLogic S.A." with G.E.MI. registration number

157876205000, having its registered office in Pylaia-Chortiatis and is legally represented, for acquiring equity participation in the beneficiary company, after the presentation: a) of the Balance Sheet of the Contributed Sector, dated

28/02/21, b) of the Board of Directors' report, dated 15/05/21, in accordance with

Article 61 of Law 4601/2019, and c) of the report, dated 14/05/21, of the Auditing

Company "HBP CERTIFIED AUDITORS ACCOUNTANTS SOCIETE ANONYME" and the distinctive title "HBP S.A." and d) of the report, dated