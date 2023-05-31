Advanced search
Correction: EPTI publishes Interim Report for Q1 2023

05/31/2023 | 05:02am EDT
EPTI AB announces a correction regarding the press release "EPTI publishes Interim Report for Q1 2023" which was published today, May 31, 2023 at 08:15. The correction refers to financial key figures that were omitted from the press release. The corrected press release in its entirety follows below.

First quarter of 2023 (compared with the first quarter of 2022)

  • The Group's income decreased by 27% to 45 515 TSEK (62 588)
  • EBITDA amounted to -13 263 TSEK (-12 014)
  • Earning per share -0.29 SEK (-0,26)
  • Financial assets increased to 133 002 TSEK from 129 504 TSEK in Q4 2022
  • Financial assets per share 1,18 SEK
  • NAV decreased 327 985 TSEK from 337 985 TSEK in Q4 2022
  • NAV per share 2,91 SEK

Arli Mujkic, CEO, comment:
EPTI was founded in 2017 with a clear ambition to utilize the latest technology to create commercially successful companies. Today, six years later, it is still our guiding star as we now enter the next phase as an AI investment company with an associated Idea Lab for the commercialization of new business ideas. The change takes place after the board decided in April 2023 to adopt a new strategy.

For further information, please contact:
Arli Mujkic, CEO, EPTI AB
E-mail: arli@epti.com
Phone: +49 176 626 999 64

About EPTI

EPTI is an investment company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) with an associated Idea Lab for the commercialization of new business ideas. The company has a deep understanding of the latest AI technologies and actively guides its portfolio companies with implementation and development of AI-based services. The headquarters is located in Stockholm. EPTI's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and admitted to trading on Börse Frankfurt Open Market.

For more information, see EPTI's website www.epti.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se

Attachments

Disclaimer

Epti AB published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 09:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
