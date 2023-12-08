Effective December 08, 2023, EPTI AB (publ) will change its name to oodash Group AB (publ).
EPTI AB will Change its Name to oodash Group AB
December 08, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.76 SEK
|0.00%
|+74.77%
|-88.17%
|Nov. 30
|EPTI AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Oct. 27
|AI Investor EPTI Plans to Rebrand as Oodash Group
|MT
Effective December 08, 2023, EPTI AB (publ) will change its name to oodash Group AB (publ).
|EPTI AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|AI Investor EPTI Plans to Rebrand as Oodash Group
|MT
|Linky Tech AB announced that it has received SEK 11 million in funding from EPTI AB, ANGELGATE AG and other investors
|CI
|EPTI AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Epti Shares Jump on Deal to Sell Search Engine Optimization Business
|MT
|EPTI AB Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|EPTI AB Approves Board Changes
|CI
|Management of Actea Consulting AB signed an agreement to acquire unknown minority stake in Actea Consulting AB from EPTI AB (OM:EPTI) for SEK 15 million.
|CI
|EPTI AB Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|EPTI AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Certain Shares of Invajo Technologies AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 13-MAY-2023.
|CI
|EPTI Sells Consultancy Business Axakon to byBrick Insight for SEK10 Million
|MT
|EPTI Turns into AI-focused Investment Company
|MT
|EPTI Strikes SEK11 Million Deal to Divest Axakon Consulting
|MT
|EPTI AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|EPTI AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|EPTI AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|EPTI AB (OM:EPTI) entered into an agreement acquire Emwys AB and Aviate Leads CY LTD for €4.7 million.
|CI
|EPTI AB announced that it expects to receive SEK 0.200079 million in funding from Lendau Capital Ab
|CI
|EPTI Inks SEK17 Million Technical Services Deal with ModelManagement.com
|MT
|EPTI AB Signs New Agreement with Modelmanagement.Com of SEK 17 Million
|CI
|Taptum Finance AB agreed to acquire a 8.6% stake in Hubbster Group AB from EPTI AB for SEK 3 million.
|CI
|Senior executives of Moblrn - Mobilized Learning Ab acquired 30% stake in Moblrn - Mobilized Learning Ab from EPTI AB (OM:EPTI) for SEK 2.4 million.
|CI
|Christian Ramel, Andreas Andersson, Joakim Birgersson, Jinderman & Partners AB and RLM Invest AB acquired a 77% stake in Invajo AB from EPTI AB (OM:EPTI) for SEK 10 million.
|CI
|EPTI AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-88.17%
|2 M $
|+80.90%
|271 B $
|+62.74%
|70 305 M $
|+23.77%
|57 189 M $
|+19.78%
|46 876 M $
|+56.46%
|37 557 M $
|+18.43%
|24 498 M $
|+35.99%
|19 061 M $
|+249.86%
|12 290 M $
|-3.73%
|12 088 M $