Epti AB, formerly Invajo Technologies AB, is a Sweden-based company SaaS (Software as a Service) company. The Company offers a management platform from small recurring workshops to big scientific conferences. Its services are used by international companies and individuals. The Company's services are provided on platforms where a user invites participants, receives bookings, collects information about participants, can charge for participation, communicate with participants and allow participants communicate with each other. The Company's service comes in two versions, partly a free version with limited functionality aimed at private individuals, as well as a full-scale paid version where paying customers purchase access to the service through an annual subscription. The Company has offices in Stockholm and Lund.

Sector Software