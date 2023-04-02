Advanced search
    EPTI   SE0013774668

EPTI AB

(EPTI)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:35 2023-03-31 am EDT
0.8840 SEK   -16.21%
09:49aEpti : announces preliminary outcome of EPTI Capital's capital raise and ongoing final negotiations for additional significant financing
PU
03/31EPTI announces preliminary outcome of EPTI Capital's capital raise and ongoing final negotiations for additional significant financing
AQ
03/21Epti Ab : EPTI publishes Interim Report for Q4 2022
EQ
EPTI : announces preliminary outcome of EPTI Capital's capital raise and ongoing final negotiations for additional significant financing

04/02/2023 | 09:49am EDT
EPTI AB (publ) ("EPTI" or the "Company") today announces the preliminary outcome of an ongoing capital raise in the subsidiary EPTI Capital. At the time of this press release, the capital raise has been subscribed to approximately SEK 21 million. EPTI also announces that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary EPTI Service AB is in ongoing final negotiations regarding significant additional financing. The Board of EPTI believes that the negotiations will be finalised in the immediate future. The proceeds from the capital raise and the potential additional funds are, among other things, intended to finance EPTI's acquisition of Emwys AB and Aviate Leads CY LTD (the "Affiliates"), which was announced through a press release on 15 February 2023.

Acquisition of affiliate companiesOn 15 February 2023, EPTI, through its wholly owned subsidiary EPTI Marketing AB, entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in the two affiliate companies Emwys AB and Aviate Leads CY LTD for a total purchase price of EUR 4.7 million (approximately SEK 53 million) with payment in two tranches. The acquisitions are expected to contribute an EBITDA result of approximately SEK 33 million to EPTI Service in 2023. The transfer agreements were conditional on EPTI securing financing no later than 31 March 2023. EPTI and the sellers have today agreed to extend the period for completion of the acquisitions until further notice.
EPTI CapitalIn accordance with the information disclosed on 12 July 2022, the subsidiary EPTI Capital, which provides services in M&A, capital raising and corporate finance advice is in the process of raising capital. At the time of this press release, the capital round is subscribed to approximately SEK 21 million. The proceeds will be used, among other things, to finance the acquisitions of the affiliated companies. EPTI Capital intends to complete the raise on 30 April 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Arli Mujkic, CEO, EPTI AB
E-mail: arli@epti.com
Phone: +49 176 626 999 64
About EPTI
EPTI is a Technology Service group with an investment arm. Through two business areas; Service and Invest, EPTI develops and invests in digital business ideas with the aim of helping prominent entrepreneurs and founders to build market-leading innovative companies. Since its inception in 2017, EPTI has built up a portfolio consisting of more than 25 companies within both the business areas Service and Invest. The company operates in eight countries around Europe and has approximately 200 employees. The head office is located in Stockholm. EPTI's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and admitted to trading on the Börse Frankfurt Open Market.

For more information, see EPTI's website www.epti.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se

Attachments

Disclaimer

Epti AB published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 13:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
