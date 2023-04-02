EPTI : announces preliminary outcome of EPTI Capital's capital raise and ongoing final negotiations for additional significant financing

EPTI AB (publ) ("EPTI" or the "Company") today announces the preliminary outcome of an ongoing capital raise in the subsidiary EPTI Capital. At the time of this press release, the capital raise has been subscribed to approximately SEK 21 million. EPTI also announces that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary EPTI Service AB is in ongoing final negotiations regarding significant additional financing. The Board of EPTI believes that the negotiations will be finalised in the immediate future. The proceeds from the capital raise and the potential additional funds are, among other things, intended to finance EPTI's acquisition of Emwys AB and Aviate Leads CY LTD (the "Affiliates"), which was announced through a press release on 15 February 2023.

Acquisition of affiliate companiesOn 15 February 2023, EPTI, through its wholly owned subsidiary EPTI Marketing AB, entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in the two affiliate companies Emwys AB and Aviate Leads CY LTD for a total purchase price of EUR 4.7 million (approximately SEK 53 million) with payment in two tranches. The acquisitions are expected to contribute an EBITDA result of approximately SEK 33 million to EPTI Service in 2023. The transfer agreements were conditional on EPTI securing financing no later than 31 March 2023. EPTI and the sellers have today agreed to extend the period for completion of the acquisitions until further notice.

EPTI CapitalIn accordance with the information disclosed on 12 July 2022, the subsidiary EPTI Capital, which provides services in M&A, capital raising and corporate finance advice is in the process of raising capital. At the time of this press release, the capital round is subscribed to approximately SEK 21 million. The proceeds will be used, among other things, to finance the acquisitions of the affiliated companies. EPTI Capital intends to complete the raise on 30 April 2023.

