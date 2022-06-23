EQ Energy Drink : Labs, Inc. (LB) Opinion Letter for the Period Ending March 31, 2022, and 2021

Vernon Evans, Esq.

3430 East Russell Road, Suite 301-19, Las Vegas, NV 89120 - vernon@mindsetmasteryusa.com

June 23, 2022

To: OTC Markets Group, Inc.

304 Hudson Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10013

Re: EQ Labs, Inc. (EQLB)

Opinion Letter for the Period Ending March 31, 2022, and 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen:

This opinion letter is for EQ Labs, Inc. ("Issuer"), a Florida Corporation [a non-reporting company trading on the OTC Markets- OTC Pink Current Information] I present to OTC Markets Group, Inc. an opinion for the unaudited financial statement for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, for the dissemination into the OTC Disclosure and News Service. This opinion is solely for the information of the addressee hereof and OTC Market Group, Inc. is entitled to rely on this letter in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c) (2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"). I, the undersigned, consent to having this letter posed by the Issuer, and to have it published, accompanying their disclosure in the OTC Markets News Service.

I am a U.S. resident, and I am licensed to practice law in the California (Bar No. 300381) and Nevada (Bar No. 14705). The laws of the United States are the only jurisdiction covered by this letter. This letter does not rely on the work of any other counsel. I am permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and have never been barred from practice in any of the foregoing jurisdictions. I have been retained by the Issuer for the purpose of rendering this letter and related matters. I am the beneficial owner of 5,000,000 shares of the Issuer's stock. The shares were part of an agreement on June 1, 2017, between the Issuer and I to render legal services in exchange for the shares. The Issuer and I have no agreement for me to receive any future shares as a payment for services. I am not currently, nor have I ever been suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction, and I have not been charged in a civil or criminal case in the past five years.

Facts and Assumptions

In rendering this opinion, I have investigated such matters and examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law, as I deemed necessary. In examining the documents, I have assumed the genuineness of signatures (both manual and conformed), the authenticity of documents submitted as originals, the conformity with originals of all documents furnished as copies and the correctness of facts set forth in such documents. Nothing came to my attention during my investigation that led me to conclude that any such documents were not genuine, or reliable, or that the facts set forth therein were not true. Any opinion expressed herein relates only to the Issuer and its securities. This opinion should not be relied upon by any other person in connection with any other transaction.