EQ Inc.(TSXV:EQ) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

EQ Inc. is a Canada-based company that enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behavior. Using data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, it creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow their customer base. Through its software as a service (SaaS) technology platforms, LOCUS and ATOM, the Company can analyze, and action upon receipt of various quantities of data. LOCUS is an automated data processing technology, enabling the Company to manage data at scale and enrich those data with first party and third-party data sets. This SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions. ATOM is a programmatic media buying platform, enabling the Company to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior. Paymi is its cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology.