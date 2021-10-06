EQ : Works to Present at the Small Cap Growth Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQ Inc. (TSXV: EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce its participation in the OTC Markets' Small Cap Growth Conference, taking place virtually on October 7, 2021.

Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works, will discuss the Company's comprehensive data platforms, which utilize proprietary mapping applications, predictive algorithms, and data partnerships to scan billions of data points to create new insights for customer behaviours. The Company's SaaS platforms and machine learning framework provide partners in retail, automotive, advertising, and insurance verticals with a deeper understanding of where and how people move, enabling them to understand their customers better, enhance customer engagement and gain market share.

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the event live on the day of the forum.

Event: Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, October 7 at 10:00 AM ET

Webcast Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3ibN610

About EQ Works

EQ Works enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions. For more information, visit www.eqworks.com.

