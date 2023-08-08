eQ Plc stock exchange release
8 August 2023, at 8:20 a.m.

eQ Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2024:

Financial Statement Release 2023Tuesday 6 February 2024
Interim Report January – MarchTuesday 23 April 2024
Half Year Financial ReportTuesday 6 August 2024
Interim Report January – SeptemberTuesday 22 October 2024
  
Annual Report 2023Week 9

eQ Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 21 March 2024.

