Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. EQ Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQV1V   FI0009009617

EQ OYJ

(EQV1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:53 2022-08-02 am EDT
22.50 EUR   +3.45%
04:41aPublication of eQ Plc's 2022 half year financial report and invitation to result presentation
GL
04:40aPublication of eQ Plc's 2022 half year financial report and invitation to result presentation
AQ
07/04EQ OYJ : Advium advised Berner in the acquisition of Finnamyl
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Publication of eQ Plc's 2022 half year financial report and invitation to result presentation

08/02/2022 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

eQ Plc Investor news
2 August 2022, at 11:40 a.m.


eQ Plc will publish its January-June 2022 half year financial report on Tuesday 9 August 2022 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 9 August 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The press conference will held at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki and it is also possible to participate via webcast. The webcast participation requires a registration.

The press conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material can be viewed at eQ's website after the press conference has begun. To join the press conference, please register with kira.johansson@eq.fi.

eQ Plc

Additional information: Mikko Koskimies, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8799

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, media

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.0 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.


All news about EQ OYJ
04:41aPublication of eQ Plc's 2022 half year financial report and invitation to result presen..
GL
04:40aPublication of eQ Plc's 2022 half year financial report and invitation to result presen..
AQ
07/04EQ OYJ : Advium advised Berner in the acquisition of Finnamyl
PU
06/21EQ OYJ : Advium advisor in the sale of Akkurate to Sandvik
PU
06/16Notification according to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10
GL
06/16Notification according to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10
AQ
06/16Number of Shares in eQ Plc has Increased through Subscription with Stock Options
GL
06/16Number of Shares in eQ Plc has Increased through Subscription with Stock Options
AQ
05/24EQ OYJ : Advium advisor to Trill Impact in the acquisition of Raksystems
PU
05/23eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 85,0 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
Net income 2022 40,9 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net cash 2022 58,2 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 879 M 903 M 903 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,66x
EV / Sales 2023 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart EQ OYJ
Duration : Period :
eQ Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,75 €
Average target price 26,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Koskimies Chief Executive Officer
Antti Lyytikäinen Chief Financial Officer
Janne Olavi Larma Chairman
Georg Johan Casimir Ehrnrooth Vice Chairman
Nicolas Rolf Berner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQ OYJ-15.53%903
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.67%101 024
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.82%77 812
UBS GROUP AG-5.69%53 023
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.46%35 120
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-21.17%32 802