Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. EQ Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQV1V   FI0009009617

EQ OYJ

(EQV1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:52 2022-11-11 am EST
21.75 EUR   +1.40%
11/03Eq Oyj : Advium advisor to consortium led by Bain in the public cash tender offer for Caverion
PU
11/02Eq Oyj : Good results in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment again
PU
10/25Eq Oyj : Plc result Q3 2022 - result presentation 25 October 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eQ Oyj : 2021 Assessment Report for eQ Asset Management Ltd

11/11/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASSESSMENT REPORT 2021 PILOT

eQ Asset Management Ltd

Generated 2022-08-18

ABOUT THIS REPORT

The assessment report is designed to provide feedback to signatories and support ongoing learning and development. The high-level assessment methodology can be found here and question-level assessment criteria can be found after each indicator in the Investor Reporting Framework, here. Note that the 2021 scoring methodology has changed to reﬂect the new Reporting Framework, and is incomparable with scores from previous PRI years.

Assessment Reports are conﬁdential and only accessible to the reporting signatory on the Data Portal.

A dataset of medians based on all signatories' scores can be referenced here.

PUBLICATION GUIDELINES

In the 2021 Reporting Framework, the PRI introduced accountability measures around the accurate representation of PRI Assessment Reports externally. This came as a result of an increasing level of disclosure of PRI Assessment Results externally. Alongside the higher level of disclosure, came an increasing amount of misrepresentation. As such, the publication guidelines were developed to ensure consistent and accurate representation of PRI reporting outputs. The guidelines state that signatories should not:

disclose select modules scores in isolation (e.g., disclosing higher-scoring modules without disclosing lower-scoring modules),

disclose scores that from selected parts of modules only (e.g., disclosing above-average performance in parts of a module without disclosing the median score for the module), and

present any scores/grades/classiﬁcation generated internally or by a third party, for a module of the overall Assessment Report, as being from the PRI (e.g., recalculating, or recompiling PRI scores).

Publication of any part of an Assessment Report must be accompanied by access to both the signatory's full:

Assessment Report

Transparency Report

Assessment Reports are the intellectual property of PRI. Under no circumstances, can this report or any of its contents be sold to third parties. Consent from the reporting signatory must be provided when sharing with third parties.

PRI DISCLAIMER

This document presents information reported directly by signatories in the 2021 reporting cycle. This information has not been audited by the PRI or any other party acting on its behalf. While this information is believed to be reliable, no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of the information presented. The PRI has taken reasonable action to ensure that data submitted by signatories in the reporting tool is reﬂected in their oﬃcial PRI reports accurately. However, it is possible that small data inaccuracies and/or gaps remain, and the PRI shall not be responsible or liable for such inaccuracies and gaps.

2

Table of Contents

Content

Page

Summary Scorecard

4

Indicator Level Scores For Direct - Fixed income - SSA

7

Indicator Level Scores For Direct - Fixed income - Corporate

8

Indicator Level Scores For Investment & Stewardship Policy

9

Indicator Level Scores For Direct - Listed equity - Active fundamental - incorporation

12

Indicator Level Scores For Direct - Listed equity - Active fundamental - voting

13

Indicator Level Scores For Indirect - Private equity

14

Indicator Level Scores For Direct - Real estate

15

3

Summary Scorecard

Module Score

0

25

50

75

100

Module score

AUM coverage

Star score

Investment & Stewardship Policy

85

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Direct - Listed equity

- Active quantitative - incorporation

N/A

Direct - Listed equity

99

- Active fundamental - incorporation>=10 and <=50%

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Direct - Listed equity

  • Investment trusts - incorporation N/A

Direct - Listed equity - Other - incorporation

N/A

Direct - Listed equity - Passive - incorporation

N/A

Direct - Listed equity

  • Active quantitative - voting N/A

Direct - Listed equity

- Active fundamental - voting>=10 and <=50%57

★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

Direct - Listed equity - Investment trusts - voting N/A

Direct - Listed equity - Other - voting

N/A

Direct - Listed equity - Passive - voting

N/A

Direct - Fixed income - SSA

<10% 0

★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Summary Scorecard continues on next page

4

Summary Scorecard (continued)

Module Score

0

25

50

75

100

Module score

AUM coverage

Star score

Direct - Fixed income - Corporate

<10%

78

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Direct - Fixed income - Securitised

N/A

Direct - Fixed income - Private debt

N/A

Direct - Private equity

N/A

Direct - Real estate

93

★ ★ ★ ★ ★>=10 and <=50%

Direct - Infrastructure

N/A

Direct - Hedge funds - Multi-strategy

N/A

Direct - Hedge funds

  • Long/short equity - incorporation N/A

Direct - Hedge funds - Long/short equity - voting

N/A

Direct - Hedge funds - Long/short credit

N/A

Direct - Hedge funds -

Distressed, special situations, and event-driven fundamental

N/A

Direct - Hedge funds - Structured credit

N/A

Summary Scorecard continues on next page

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

eQ Oyj published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQ OYJ
11/03Eq Oyj : Advium advisor to consortium led by Bain in the public cash tender offer for Cave..
PU
11/02Eq Oyj : Good results in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment again
PU
10/25Eq Oyj : Plc result Q3 2022 - result presentation 25 October 2022
PU
10/25eQ Plc's interim report Q3 2022 – Group's result was excellent, Asset Management..
GL
10/25eQ Plc's interim report Q3 2022 – Group's result was excellent, Asset Management..
GL
10/25EQ Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
10/25EQ OyjProvides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2022
CI
10/24Eq Oyj : Advium advisor to Kymsote-Kiinteistöt in the sale of hospital property
PU
10/18Publication of eQ Plc's Q3 2022 interim report and invitation to result presentation
GL
10/18Publication of eQ Plc's Q3 2022 interim report and invitation to result presentation
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 85,9 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
Net income 2022 41,4 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net cash 2022 58,5 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 4,99%
Capitalization 867 M 881 M 881 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,41x
EV / Sales 2023 8,64x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart EQ OYJ
Duration : Period :
eQ Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,45 €
Average target price 23,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Koskimies Chief Executive Officer
Antti Lyytikäinen Chief Financial Officer
Janne Olavi Larma Chairman
Georg Johan Casimir Ehrnrooth Vice Chairman
Nicolas Rolf Berner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQ OYJ-16.70%881
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.01%114 120
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.03%69 681
UBS GROUP AG2.86%55 499
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.32%36 758
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.12%35 621