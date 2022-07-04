eQ Oyj : Advium advised Berner in the acquisition of Finnamyl

Advium acted as the financial advisor to the buyer when Berner Group's subsidiary Chemigate acquired majority in Finnamyl Group. Finnamyl is a leading contract cultivator of starch potatoes, and an active developer, manufacturer, and global marketer of starch potato products. The history of Finnamyl dates back to 1942 when the production of potato starch powder was started in Kokemäki.



Berner is a Finnish family-owned company who's well-known domestic and international brands are a solid part of Finnish everyday life. In 2021, Berner Group's turnover was EUR 418 million.

