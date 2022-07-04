Log in
EQ OYJ

(EQV1V)
2022-07-04
20.33 EUR   +0.15%
06/21EQ OYJ : Advium advisor in the sale of Akkurate to Sandvik
PU
06/16Notification according to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10
GL
06/16Notification according to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10
AQ
eQ Oyj : Advium advised Berner in the acquisition of Finnamyl

07/04/2022
Advium acted as the financial advisor to the buyer when Berner Group's subsidiary Chemigate acquired majority in Finnamyl Group. Finnamyl is a leading contract cultivator of starch potatoes, and an active developer, manufacturer, and global marketer of starch potato products. The history of Finnamyl dates back to 1942 when the production of potato starch powder was started in Kokemäki.

Berner is a Finnish family-owned company who's well-known domestic and international brands are a solid part of Finnish everyday life. In 2021, Berner Group's turnover was EUR 418 million.

Additional information: here

eQ Oyj published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 85,0 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
Net income 2022 40,9 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net cash 2022 58,2 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 5,22%
Capitalization 821 M 854 M 854 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,97x
EV / Sales 2023 7,79x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 22,4%
Managers and Directors
Mikko Koskimies Chief Executive Officer
Antti Lyytikäinen Chief Financial Officer
Janne Olavi Larma Chairman
Georg Johan Casimir Ehrnrooth Vice Chairman
Nicolas Rolf Berner Independent Director
