eQ Oyj : Advium advisor in the sale of a fire station portfolio

Advium acted as the seller's advisor when the City of Espoo agreed on the sale of a fire station portfolio located in Espoo to wholly owned subsidiaries owned by LocalTapiola Special Investment Fund Investment Properties.

The Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department will continue to operate in the properties, and the 20-year lease agreements will be signed in connection with the transaction. The Rescue Department's tasks include accident prevention, rescue operations, emergency medical services and improving the preparedness of the municipalities and their residents in case of emergencies.

The transaction is subject to the decision-making of the City of Espoo.