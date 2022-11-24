Advanced search
    EQV1V   FI0009009617

EQ OYJ

(EQV1V)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:53 2022-11-24 am EST
22.95 EUR   +2.00%
22.95 EUR   +2.00%
10:14aEq Oyj : Advium advisor in the sale of a fire station portfolio
PU
11/16eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
GL
11/16eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
GL
eQ Oyj : Advium advisor in the sale of a fire station portfolio

11/24/2022 | 10:14am EST
Advium acted as the seller's advisor when the City of Espoo agreed on the sale of a fire station portfolio located in Espoo to wholly owned subsidiaries owned by LocalTapiola Special Investment Fund Investment Properties.

The Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department will continue to operate in the properties, and the 20-year lease agreements will be signed in connection with the transaction. The Rescue Department's tasks include accident prevention, rescue operations, emergency medical services and improving the preparedness of the municipalities and their residents in case of emergencies.

The transaction is subject to the decision-making of the City of Espoo.

Disclaimer

eQ Oyj published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 15:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 85,9 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
Net income 2022 41,4 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net cash 2022 58,5 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 910 M 943 M 943 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,91x
EV / Sales 2023 9,10x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 21,0%
Technical analysis trends EQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,50 €
Average target price 23,00 €
Spread / Average Target 2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Koskimies Chief Executive Officer
Antti Lyytikäinen Chief Financial Officer
Janne Olavi Larma Chairman
Georg Johan Casimir Ehrnrooth Vice Chairman
Nicolas Rolf Berner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQ OYJ-12.62%943
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.58%110 592
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.16%71 681
UBS GROUP AG6.09%58 801
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.68%36 769
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.9.53%35 394