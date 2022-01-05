Log in
    EQV1V   FI0009009617

EQ OYJ

(EQV1V)
  Report
eQ Oyj : Advium advisor to City of Espoo in the sale of the Espoo Hospital

01/05/2022 | 07:08am EST
Advium acts as seller's advisor as the City of Espoo has agreed to sell the Espoo Hospital to LähiTapiola Yhteiskuntakiinteistöt Suomi Ky. The transaction value is approximately 295 million euros and the transaction is targeted to close early 2022.

Espoo Hospital is a modern hospital property specialized in geriatrics and rehabilitation and is located in the Jorvi hospital area.

Disclaimer

eQ Oyj published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 12:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 77,2 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
Net income 2021 36,9 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net cash 2021 41,7 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 1 026 M 1 160 M 1 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart EQ OYJ
Duration : Period :
eQ Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,90 €
Average target price 25,00 €
Spread / Average Target -3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Koskimies Chief Executive Officer
Antti Lyytikäinen Chief Financial Officer
Janne Olavi Larma Chairman
Georg Johan Casimir Ehrnrooth Vice Chairman
Nicolas Rolf Berner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQ OYJ0.58%1 160
BLACKROCK, INC.0.18%139 341
UBS GROUP AG3.78%64 130
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.34%50 045
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.-0.77%44 721
STATE STREET CORPORATION5.72%35 949