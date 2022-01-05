eQ Oyj : Advium advisor to City of Espoo in the sale of the Espoo Hospital

Advium acts as seller's advisor as the City of Espoo has agreed to sell the Espoo Hospital to LähiTapiola Yhteiskuntakiinteistöt Suomi Ky. The transaction value is approximately 295 million euros and the transaction is targeted to close early 2022.



Espoo Hospital is a modern hospital property specialized in geriatrics and rehabilitation and is located in the Jorvi hospital area.

