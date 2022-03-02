eQ Oyj : Group - Sustainability Report 2021 03/02/2022 | 02:47am EST Send by mail :

Sustainability at eQ Group in 2021 Sustainability at eQ Group in 2021 2 "Our values 'honest, open, competent and ecient' guide the work of every eQ employee and constitute the foundation for daily co-operation with clients, partners and other key stakeholders." Sanna Pietiläinen, Sustainability is a key part of eQ's business operation and corporate culture Director for Responsible Investment We work in a responsible and sustainable manner as eQ Group, and integrate sustainability systematically and practically with eQ Asset Management's investment activity and Advium's corporate ﬁnance operation. Our values "hon- est, open, competent and eﬃcient" are at the core of the Group's work culture. They guide the work of every eQ employee and constitute the foundation for daily co-operation with clients, partners and other key stakeholders. We have developed sustainability purposefully in recent years. The most important development project in 2021 was the preparation of a sustainability classiﬁ cation for all of eQ's investment products. While working on product classiﬁ cations at all our investment teams, we also evaluated what various classiﬁ cation requirements mean for the current investment strategies and practices of our products and for ESG reporting, and what we should perhaps develop further. During the autumn we also updated the Code of Conduct concerning the Group. The Code of Conduct describes joint rules based on eQ's values and the general principles guiding behaviour, decision-making and business operation that every eQ employee must follow. Customer satisfaction and wellbeing at work are objectives that steer our oper- ation. Despite the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the satisfaction of both our clients and employees has remained at an extremely high level, and we are very grateful for this. We now publish our Sustainability Report for the ﬁ fth time as part of the Annual Report. For us it is very important to report about sustainability in our operations to our shareholders, clients and other key stakeholders in a transparent manner. We have also actively and for a long time encouraged our investees to report on corporate responsibility and to develop the contents and quality of their reports. At present, we look at the year 2022 with great interest. Our own work on sustainability continues by, e.g., bringing changes arising from the EU's Regulation on sustainability-related disclosures and the Taxonomy Regulation to a concrete level in all our areas of investment. In the big picture, amendments to statutes at the EU level are intended to increasingly promote the direction of cash ﬂows toward sustainable development projects. Do we investors currently have enough relevant data at our disposal for making investment decisions which, at the same time, also promote the ﬁnancing of sustainable development and the green transition? This question undoubtedly gives many people pause for thought, and building a sustainable portfolio requires patience. As the availability and quality of responsibility data improve, the view of investments becomes more diversiﬁ ed. For instance, a company reviewed by Scope 3 emissions may be very diﬀerent from the sustainability perspective than by data on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions alone. It is time to thank our clients. You challenge us to ponder topical new themes and trends in responsibility and sustainability, and to develop our approach on this basis. We will be happy to meet this challenge going forward. Let us continue to work together as we have done thus far. Sanna Pietiläinen Director, Responsible Investment Sustainability at eQ Group in 2021 3 Sustainability Report 2021 Sustainability and its reporting in eQ Group Purpose of sustainability reporting eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies that concentrates on asset management and corporate ﬁnance business. The parent company eQ Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The purpose of sustainability reporting is to describe eQ Group's role as a responsible actor in relation to its stakeholders and society at large. eQ wishes to ensure the transparency and openness of its operations by regularly and extensively reporting on its sustainability work and its development, both at company level and in its investment operations. Even though eQ Group, based on its size and operations, is not obliged to draw up a non-ﬁnancial report required by the Finnish Accounting Act, since 2017 the Board of Directors of eQ Plc has decided to voluntarily report on its sustainability to shareholders, clients and other major stakeholders. This report follows Nasdaq's ESG global reporting guide for public and private companies published in May 2019 (ESG Reporting Guide 2.0 - A Support Resource for Companies) for the parts that are relevant to eQ's operations. eQ Group's responsible operations Responsible operations are a key part of eQ's entire business. We act in a responsible and sustainable manner as eQ Group and integrate this work systematically and in practice to eQ Asset Management's investment operations and Advium's corporate ﬁnance operations. eQ's values (below) are at the core of the Group's work culture. They guide the work of each eQ employee and constitute the foundation for daily co-operation with clients, partners and other key stakeholders. HONEST OPEN We are honest and reliable, true We are easily approachable to our word. We act correctly and discuss all matters openly. and responsibly. We comply with We do not cover up mistakes or the regulation of the ﬁ nancial problems, we learn from them. industry and eQ's joint rules. We rejoice successes together. We also respect dissimilarity. COMPETENT EFFICIENT We want to understand our We do what we promise briskly clients' needs. We constantly and carefully. We do the work, develop our professional skills we do not simply talk and plan. and procedures. We dare to We work diligently and with question matters. We share an uncompromising attitude information, provide assistance together with our clients, and give feedback. colleagues and partners. Sustainability at eQ Group in 2021 eQ encourages the companies in which it invests to transparent stakeholder information and the development of sustainability reporting, regardless of the size of the company or the regulatory requirements. More information about sustainability, the related principles and other relevant documents can be found on eQ's website (www.eq.ﬁ/en/about-eq-group/sijoittajat/vastuullisuus). Sustainability themes eQ has in its business four material subject areas that create the framework for sustainability. The sustainability themes have been approved by eQ Plc's Board of Directors. The section below describes in detail what these four themes mean in practice: "As a result of the successful sustainability performance at Group level, eQ Plc has been given the international ISS ESG Prime responsibility rating." 4 At Group level, the Management Team is responsible for sustainability, and the work is conducted in close co-operation with eQ's Director for Responsible Investment. eQ Plc's Board of Directors receives annual reports on how sustainability has been carried out within the company as well as on future development plans. We provide our employees with continuous training in sustainability matters. In 2021 the training was focused on eQ Group's updated version of the Code of Conduct, which is described in detail in section 6.4 of this Report. Upon the launch of the Code of Conduct, eQ also internally deployed the new eQ Whistleblower reporting channel. In its induction programme, eQ commits new employees to comply with and implement eQ's principles and procedures on responsible investing. In 2021 the company organised two induction trainings for new employees related to sustainability. STRONG CORPORATE CLIENTS GOVERNANCE AND HIGH ETHICAL STANDARDS THE ENVIRONMENT PERSONNEL As a result of the successful sustainability performance at Group level, eQ Plc has been given the international ISS ESG Prime responsibility rating. ISS assesses how responsibility matters are carried out by a company with regard Adherence to the law and the company's internal instructions, commitments, policies (such as the policy on conﬂicts of interest) and Code of Conduct in all operations

eQ's transparent reporting - the pricing of asset management products, for example, is presented openly and clearly, both ex-ante and ex-post

ex-ante and ex-post Proactive activities against corruption, bribery and money laundering, as well as promoting these activities in the entire sector

eQ Group's sustainability report An honest, open, competent and eﬃcient partner to eQ's clients

In-depth understanding of customer needs and meeting these needs

understanding of customer needs and meeting these needs Monitoring customer satisfaction, e.g. SFR 2021 no. 1 regarding overall quality Green electricity in use on eQ's premises (hydropower)

For example, minimizing the use of plastic, taking recycling into account on the premises, favouring public transport and alternative ways of travelling (Environmen- tally friendly guidelines to eQ's employees since 2019)

Training on environmental matters for our employees

Support for the Baltic Sea Action Group (BSAG) since 2019. The support is channelled through the BSAG share of the eQ Blue Planet Fund, and in 2021 it amounted to almost EUR 160,000 Equal and diverse work community

Wellbeing at work and work ability

- workplace ergonomics, ﬁ tness tests, monitoring the quality of indoor air

- workplace ergonomics, ﬁ tness tests, monitoring the quality of indoor air Early support programme

eQ - opportunity for professional development

Monitoring job satisfaction to environmental, social and governance aspects. The ISS ESG Prime rating is awarded to companies that reach or exceed the criteria for the best ESG practices deﬁned by ISS ESG. eQ Plc was among the best tenth in its sector regarding responsible operations. eQ Plc is included in the Nasdaq OMX Sustainability Finland index. The index consists of 40 companies ranked best on Nasdaq Helsinki in terms of sustainability criteria. In order to promote openness and transparency eQ has already for four years reported key ESG ratios describing operations based on sustainability reporting to the ESG database maintained by Nasdaq. In recognition of this, Nasdaq has awarded eQ Plc with the "Nasdaq ESG Transparency Partner" certiﬁ cate. Sustainability at eQ Group in 2021 5 Responsible and sustainable investing at eQ Asset Management eQ Asset Management has for several years acted as an active forerunner for responsible investing. eQ signed the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2010. eQ is an active member of Finnish Venture Capital Association, Invest Europe, Rakli, Finsif (Finland's Sustainable Investment Forum), and Finance Finland. eQ is also a signatory to CDP's Climate Change Programme and encourages companies to specify emission reduction targets for their own oper- ation, based on science, through the Science Based Target Initiative organised by the CDP. eQ is also a member of the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) with regard to the company's real estate investments. Responsibility and sustainability are a key part of eQ Asset Management's investment activities and processes. The goal is to identify investments that beneﬁ t from sustainable operation and their potential for return, and to reduce the risk in investments. Sustainability risks and opportunities are taken into account systematically and practically in the selection, monitoring and reporting of investments in all of eQ's areas of investing. The sustainability risk refers to an event or a circumstance related to the environment, society or governance practices whose realisation could have an actual or potential signiﬁ cant negative impact on the value of the investment. The material nature of sustainability risks varies in diﬀerent sectors and business models, and investments can also be exposed to sustainability risks through their value chains. eQ Asset Management's principles for responsible investment form a framework to eQ's investment operations and their processes. The principles cover all asset classes, and their application depends on the asset class and investment method. These principles have been approved by eQ Asset Management's Board, and they are based on policies on responsible investing speciﬁ ed by the Board. The corporate governance principles of eQ Asset Management Ltd are available on eQ's website. Everyone who works on investment activity at eQ understands, recognises and takes into account the potential sustainability risks and opportunities pertaining to investments. In addition to sustainability ESG analyses, it is an important part of a portfolio manager's job to have a regular engagement dialogue with the investees. Each investment team also has a dedicated person who has deeper knowledge of sustainable investing. The coordination of work on sustainable investing, its development and training are the responsible of eQ's Director for Responsible Investment. Implementation of the EU regulation on sustainability-related disclosures was at the centre of such training in 2021. Obligations imposed by regulation have hardly changed eQ Asset Management's vision and practices relating to responsibility and sustainability. Sustainability and its consistent and practical development have been at the core of eQ's operation for a very long time. However, last year all of eQ's investment teams carefully studied and evaluated what various classiﬁ cation requirements mean for the current investment strategies and practices of eQ's products and for ESG reporting, and what should perhaps be developed further. The company also sought lessons and understanding of climate questions by listening to the path to carbon neutrality of Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage company, in 2050. During the autumn eQ's real estate teams acquired more knowledge and expertise for climate work concerning real estate investments. eQ Plc's Board of Directors is reported once a year on implementation of sustainability and sustainable investing and on future development activities in all of eQ's areas of investing. eQ Fund Management Company's Board regularly discusses engagement activities with investees. eQ also annually reports to PRI on the company's practices in sustainable investing and on concrete engagement activities in the investees. eQ Asset Management's Median of Reported areas result 2020* respondents Strategy and Governance A+ A Private Equity A+ A Listed Equity - Incorporation of ESG A+ A Listed Equity - Active Ownership: I Active interaction with B B investments A+ II Voting at General Meetings C Property A B *The table shows grades received by eQ Asset Management for 2020 PRI reporting. 