eQ Oyj : Power of Attorney and Voting Instructions_eQ Plc AGM 2022

Proxy Document for AGM (including voting instructions)

eQ Plc's Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2022

The undersigned (hereinafter also the "principal" or "shareholder") authorises the following proxy representative alone (hereinafter also the "proxy representative") to represent himself/herself/itself and vote with his/her/its all shares in accordance with the voting instructions given below at eQ Plc's Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2022:

Fill in the name of the proxy representative: ______________________________________

Fill in the date of birth of the proxy representative: _________________________________

The completed and signed proxy form and voting instructions shall be delivered primarily as an attachment in connection with the registration and advance voting, or alternatively by e-mail to agm@innovatics.fi or as originals by mail to Innovatics Oy, Yhtiökokous/eQ Oyj, Ratamestarinkatu 13 A, 00520 Helsinki. Documents must be received at the latest by 16 March 2022 at 11:59 pm (Finnish time).

The principal accepts everything that the proxy representative legally does or fails to do under this proxy document. The principal also agrees to the transmission of information in accordance with this proxy document to eQ Plc and Innovatics Ltd, as well as between these parties, to be used in connection with the Annual General Meeting and the processing of thereto related necessary registrations.

A shareholder who is a legal person shall in connection with the delivery of the proxy form and voting instructions deliver evidence of the proxy form signatory's/signatories' right to represent the legal person (for example, a Trade Register extract or a certified copy of a board resolution).

Proxy documents in original shall be presented to the company upon request.

Information of the principal

The personal information provided on this proxy is used to identify a shareholder through a comparison to information in the book-entry system, as well as to confirm shareholdings on the record date of the General Meeting. The personal information will be stored in Innovatics Ltd's database for General Meetings for the Company's use, and information will not be used for any other purposes or for any other General Meetings.

Shareholder's name

Date of birth or business ID (Y-tunnus)

Address

Postal code and town/city

Country

Phone number

E-mail

Place and date

Signature(s)

Voting instructions

At the Annual General Meeting, the proxy representative shall exercise the voting rights of the shareholder granting the authorisation in each of the items of the agenda of the meeting as indicated with a cross (X) below.