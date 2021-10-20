Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  EQ Oyj
  News
  Summary
    EQV1V   FI0009009617

EQ OYJ

(EQV1V)
  Report
eQ Oyj : real estate funds' GRESB results clearly improved again

10/20/2021 | 04:11am EDT
This year, eQ's real estate funds participated for the third time in the international GRESB sustainability assessment (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark).

The total result of the eQ Community Properties Fund rose by 15 points to 78 points out of 100. The result exceeds both the average result of the participants in the GRESB assessment (73) and the result of the fund's own comparison group (67). Correspondingly, the result of the eQ Commercial Fund improved by 11 points from last year to 79 points and exceeds the average of the fund's comparison group (69) and all participants. In total, both funds scored three stars in the assessment.

eQ's real estate funds have improved their results in, among other things, targets setting, building certifications, stakeholder engagement and reporting. One of the most important projects last year was related to setting a carbon neutrality target for eQ Community Properties and Commercial funds in terms of in-use energy consumption by 2030. The low carbon target set in practice strongly guides the decisions made by eQ both in real estate acquisition processes and in activities to promote sustainability during ownership.

Detailed information in Finnish

Disclaimer

eQ Oyj published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
