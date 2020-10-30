Log in
eQ PLC: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

10/30/2020 | 03:30am EDT

eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
30 October 2020 at 9:20 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NBE Holding Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Berner, Nicolas
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201029162131_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000375597
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 10.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.3 EUR

eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

Disclaimer

eQ Oyj published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 07:29:07 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 55,1 M 64,3 M 64,3 M
Net income 2020 23,7 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net cash 2020 32,6 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 4,39%
Capitalization 538 M 628 M 628 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,18x
EV / Sales 2021 7,30x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 20,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Janne Olavi Larma Chief Executive Officer
Georg Johan Casimir Ehrnrooth Chairman
Antti Lyytikäinen Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Rolf Berner Independent Director
Timo Tapani Kokkila Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQ OYJ11.65%628
BLACKROCK, INC.19.82%91 606
UBS GROUP AG-13.42%41 751
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.88%31 129
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.81%30 200
STATE STREET CORPORATION-25.66%20 632
