eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

30 October 2020 at 9:20 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: NBE Holding Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Berner, Nicolas

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201029162131_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000375597

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 10.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.3 EUR

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi