eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
30 October 2020 at 9:20 a.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NBE Holding Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Berner, Nicolas
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201029162131_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000375597
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 10.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.3 EUR
eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ Oyj published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.