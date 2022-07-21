EQ Resources : Accelerating the Mt Carbine Tungsten Project

Disclaimer

only

Competent Person's Statement

• The information in this presentation partly relates to the outcomes of the Mt Carbine Bankable Feasibility Study, made available through the Company's website www.eqresources.com.au/.

• The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the information included in the corresponding market announcements and that all material

assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the

form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

General Disclaimer

• The material contained in this document is a presentation of general information about the Company's activities current as at the date of this presentation. It is provided in summary and does

use• not purport to be complete. You should not rely upon it as advice for investment purposes, as it does not take into account your investment objectives, financial position or needs. These

factors should be considered, with or without professional advice, when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

This document may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business strategy of the Company. These forward-looking statements

personalr are based on estimates, projections and assumptions made by the Company about circumstances and events that have not yet taken place. Although the Company believes the forward-

looking statements to be reasonable, they are not certain. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond the

Company's control, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements (and from past

results).

• The Company makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of any forward-looking statements in this document and undue reliance should not be placed upon such statements.

• Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "should", "will", or

"would" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions that are predictions of or otherwise indicate future events or trends. The forward-looking statements included in this

document speak only as of the date of this document. The Company does not intend to update the forward-looking statements in this document in the future.