  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. EQ Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQR   AU0000122749

EQ RESOURCES LIMITED

(EQR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:52 2022-07-21 am EDT
0.0470 AUD   -6.00%
02:44aEQ RESOURCES : Accelerating the Mt Carbine Tungsten Project
PU
07/06EQ RESOURCES : EQR Sydney Mining Club Presentation
PU
07/04EQ Resources Executes Early Engagement Contract for Restart of Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQ Resources : Accelerating the Mt Carbine Tungsten Project

07/21/2022 | 02:44am EDT
EQ RESOURCES LIMITED

Accelerating the Mt Carbine Tungsten Project

ASX : EQR

July 22, 2022

Disclaimer

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this presentation partly relates to the outcomes of the Mt Carbine Bankable Feasibility Study, made available through the Company's website www.eqresources.com.au/.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the information included in the corresponding market announcements and that all material

assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the

form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

General Disclaimer

The material contained in this document is a presentation of general information about the Company's activities current as at the date of this presentation. It is provided in summary and does

not purport to be complete. You should not rely upon it as advice for investment purposes, as it does not take into account your investment objectives, financial position or needs. These

factors should be considered, with or without professional advice, when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

This document may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business strategy of the Company. These forward-looking statements

are based on estimates, projections and assumptions made by the Company about circumstances and events that have not yet taken place. Although the Company believes the forward-

looking statements to be reasonable, they are not certain. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond the

Company's control, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements (and from past

results).

The Company makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of any forward-looking statements in this document and undue reliance should not be placed upon such statements.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "should", "will", or

"would" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions that are predictions of or otherwise indicate future events or trends. The forward-looking statements included in this

document speak only as of the date of this document. The Company does not intend to update the forward-looking statements in this document in the future.

Mt Carbine Open-cut & Modernisation Project Overview

Project Location Map

Situated in Far North Queensland's

critical mineral province

Located 130 km north of the city of Cairns

Tungsten: A Critical Mineral

Tungsten Concentrate from Mt Carbine

4

HAVE YOU CONSIDERED A WORLD WITHOUT TUNGSTEN?

5

Disclaimer

EQ Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4,55 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,58 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,2 M 46,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 39,1x
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 58,6%
Managers and Directors
Kevin MacNeill Chief Executive Officer
David Clark Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Kleinhempel Non-Executive Chairman
Natasha Troughton Manager-Finance & Administration
Stephen Layton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQ RESOURCES LIMITED-15.52%46
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%45 337
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-34.29%41 304
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-20.47%37 943
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.55%16 252
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-7.84%7 992