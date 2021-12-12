EQ Resources : Mt. Carbine BFS Delivers Strong Early Cash Flow

"The Company has made a substantial investment in exploration and early works which is already included in the projected capital cost of Phase 1 and Phase 2 development. Concentrate production has been rising as this capital equipment has come online, giving the team enormous confidence in the assumptions contained in the study."

"As the BFS has now been finalised and is supporting further discussions with various financial institutions, we are confident in being able to execute our plan and to build a sustainable mine with a circular outcome as we produce tungsten concentrate with a low carbon footprint and utilise waste rock in our growing Mt Carbine Quarry business. Phase 3 is already firmly in our planning as we seek to return Mt Carbine to its former glory using high-techore-sorting and low-impact processing techniques to produce a very saleable product."

Released on authority of the Board by: Further Enquiries: Kevin MacNeill Peter Taylor Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations 0412 036 231 peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

About the Company

EQ Resources Limited is an ASX-listed company transforming its world-class tungsten assets at Mt Carbine in North Queensland; leveraging advanced technology, historical stockpiles and unexploited resource with the aim of being the preeminent tungsten producer in Australia. The Company also holds gold exploration licences in New South Wales. The Company aims to create shareholder value through the exploration and development of its current portfolio whilst continuing to evaluate corporate and exploration opportunities within the new economy and critical minerals sector.

Competent Person's Statements

The Ore Reserves Estimate for the Mt Carbine Project has been prepared by a team of consultants under the guidance of Mr Tony O'Connell.

The estimates of Open Cut Ore Reserves for the Mt Carbine Project as at 31st December 2021 presented in the Ore Reserves Estimate have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 JORC Code).

Mr O'Connell is a qualified Mining Engineer, (BE (Mining), University of Queensland), has over 22 years of experience in the global mining industry and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr O'Connell has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code.

Mr O'Connell consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Neither Mr O'Connell, Measured Group Pty Ltd or Optimal Mining Solutions Pty Ltd has any material interest or entitlement, direct or indirect, in the securities of EQ Resources Limited or any associated companies. Fees for the preparation of this report are on a time and materials basis only.

EQ Resources' exploration and resource work is being managed by Mr Tony Bainbridge, AusIMM. Mr Bainbridge is engaged as a contractor by the Company and is not "independent" within the meaning of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Bainbridge has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in JORC Code 2012.

The technical information contained in this announcement relating bankable feasibility study results are based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and/or assessed by Mr Bainbridge. Mr Bainbridge has verified and approved the data disclosed in this release, including the analytical and test data underlying the information. Mr. Bainbridge has consented to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his compiled information in the form and context in which it appears in this announcement.