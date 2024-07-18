Download This Presentation:
EQ RESOURCES LIMITED
A Globally Significant Critical Mineral Producer
Noosa Mining Conference
18 July 2024
ASX : EQR
Corporate Update
Key Statistics
Share Price
A$0.048 per share
Securities on Issue
Shares 2.065B / Options 205m
Market Capitalisation
A$ 99.1 million
Top 20 Shareholders
>60% (8% Board/Management)
Net Debt (March 24)
A$41.1m Spain* - A$10.1m Australia**
Enterprise Value
A$150.3m
*Spanish Banks Providing Loans
**Aust. Debt incl. Cronimet Working Cap Facility $3m & Offtake Facility $5m.
0.09
400
0.08
350
PriceShareAUD
0.07
300
PriceAPTUSD
0.06
250
0.05
200
0.04
150
0.03
0.02
100
Jan-21
Jan-22
Jan-23
Jan-24
Share Price
APT PRICE (USD)
Source: FastMarkets APT Price Rotterdam (US$/mtu, mtu = 10kg WO3)
2023 - To Date (Share Price Performance & Key Announcements)
2 3
15
4 6 7
- 64% increase of Mt Carbine Indicated Resources (In-Situ) - Announcements 04 April 2023 (link)
- EQR awarded Permit for historic Wolfram Camp Mine - Announcement 27 July 2023 (link)
- Tungsten Output at Mt Carbine Increases 181% Quarter-On-Quarter - Announcement 03 October 2023 (link)
- EQR completes Acquisition of Saloro SLU and $25m Placement with Oaktree - Announcement 18 January 2024 (link)
- Saloro adds 69% of Measured and Indicated Resources to EQR's Inventory - Announcement 01 February 2024 (link)
- Saloro XRT Sorting Performance exceeds Expectations, adding 26% more Material to Gravity Plant - Announcement 15 February 2024 (link)
- QIC Approves A$20M Funding for Mt Carbine Expansion - Announcement 8 May 2024 (link)
3
Consistent Board & Leadership Team
Diverse and Experienced Board & Leadership Team
Kevin MacNeill - Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Kleinhempel - Non-executive Chairman
- Interim CEO & Senior Technical Advisor since May 2019, CEO since January 2020.
- 35+ years in mining project development globally.
- Expertise in mineral processing, specifically tungsten.
- Past President of Etruscan Diamonds, founded Specialized Metallurgical Projects.
Stephen Weir- Non-executive Director
- Appointed in January 2024, representing Oaktree Capital Management.
- Experience in corporate advisory, project finance, construction management.
- Former CEO of Magnetite Mines Ltd, Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, GBA Capital Advisory Board.
Zhui Pei Yeo - Non-executive Director
- Background in executive management, project planning, resource management.
- Works in system integration in telecoms in South- East Asia.
- Executive director at a steel-product manufacturer.
Tony Bainbridge - Chief Geologist
- Focus on Mt Carbine's 'King-Vein' style mineralisation.
- Experience in tungsten projects in South Korea and Africa.
- Director at Asia Interplay Mining Ltd & AMB Exploration Pty Ltd
- Non-executiveDirector since August 2019, Chair since April 2020.
- Experience in project development, finance, commodity trading.
- Previous roles at Outotec, Ferrostaal Group, CRONIMET.
- Executive Director at CRONIMET Group.
Richard Morrow - Non-Executive Director
- Over 30 years as a sharebroker, interested in resources sector.
- Ex Chairman of Melbourne Mining Club.
- Investment roles at Lowell Resources Fund Management; Fellow of AusIMM.
Stephen Layton - Non-executive Director
- 35+ years in equity capital markets in the UK and Australia.
- Experience in ASX listings, corporate advisory.
-
Directorships at Mithril Resources Limited
Ian Kirkham - Senior Financial Adviser
- 25 years in the mining oil and gas sector
- Expertise in debt and equity financing, treasury services, corporate secretarial services
- Past CFO of Eastern Star Gas & Warrego Energy Ltd
4
APT Price Update
US $ / mtu
APT Price Rotterdam - High (US$/mtu)
365
360
355
350
345
340
335
330
325
320
Jun-23
Jul-23
Aug-23Sep-23
Oct-23
Nov-23Dec-23
Jan-24
Feb-24
Mar-24
Apr-24May-24Jun-24
Jul-24
Source: FastMarkets APT Price Rotterdam (US$/mtu, mtu = 10kg WO3) Average Monthly High Price
5
Tungsten Uses
Critical Alloy Element, Without Substitute in Most Applications
Aviation
Aerospace Automotive
Heavy
Heavy
Tools &
Machinery
Industry
Construction
Medical
Military
EV Battery
Green
Science
Micro
Development
Energy
& Tech
Electronics
6
Tungsten - A Critical Metal
EQR Is Unhedged, Provides Spot Price Exposure To a Tight Market
One of the Most Important Critical Materials according to European Commission
- Tungsten is declared by the European Commission to be a "critical raw material" as a result of high supply-riskand high economic importance
- On March 7, 2018, U.S. Congress passed the "National Strategic and Critical Minerals Production Act" (H.R. 520) defining and including tungsten as a "critical mineral"
- Western Governments world-wideare becoming increasingly focused upon the importance of critical raw materials (incl tungsten) supply
- Down-streamTungsten end users are becoming increasingly worried about lack of visibility on future raw material supply
EU: The Most Economically Important Critical Material
Borate
Niobium
Raw Materials
Critical
Graphite
Scandium
Non-critical
Indium
PGMs
Beryllium
Bauxite
Tungsten
Germanium
RISK
Baryte
Vanadium
Cobalt
SUPPLY
Gallium
Hafnium
Tungsten Market dominated by non-OECD members
- China accounts for over 83% of world Tungsten primary (mining) production
- Unique properties make Tungsten an essential industrial metal
- Highest melting point of all metals and highest tensile strength, high density, hardness close to diamond, thermally and chemically stable, excellent conductor, and environmentally benign
- End-marketapplication for light and heavy industrial, energy and military uses include in heavy metal alloys such as high-speed steel, from which cutting and pressing tools are manufactured
- Benchmark pricing continues upward trend considering tungsten's strategic relevance and precarious supply / demand situation
Primary Tungsten Production by Country
Tungsten Reserves by Country
1.2%
1.1%
1.1%
0.8%
0.8%
1.4%
0.3%
1.5%
0.5%
2.7%
0.1%
1.8%
3.0%
5.7%
10.8%
51.4%
32.5%
83.3%
Lithium
Silicon
Phosphate Rock
Manganese
Rhenium
Tantalum
Coking Coal
Tellurium
Tin
Molydbenum
Chronium
Feldspar
Magnesite
Potash
Iron Ore
Gypsum
Kaolin Clay
Silver
Sulphur
Talc
Zinc
Nickel
Aluminium
Gold
Silica Sand
Titanium
Copper
Aggregates
Limestone
Lead
Total World -
79kt
China
Portugal
Total World -
3,700 kt
Other Countries
Russia
Vietnam
Bolivia
Korea, North
Spain
Rwanda
Austria
ECONOMIC IMPORTANCE
7
Supply & Market Outlook
EQR Is Unhedged, Provides Spot Price Exposure To a Tight Market
Forecast Scenarios
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
-
EQR Consolidated Group
tWO3 Production Projections*
Target 3,000 -
5,000t WO3 p.a.
(up to 50% of Western Mine Supply)
Distribution End-Use (2022)
***
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
FY2026
FY2027
Mt Carbine
Saloro
Asset #3
Asset #4
*FY 2022, FY 2023, FY 2024 Actuals Onwards Projections. 100% Equivalent WO3, Wet Weight
***
*** Fastest growing markets. Source: ITIA 2022
8
Noosa 2021
Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine and Quarrying Operations, QLD, Australia.
Noosa 2022
Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine and Quarrying Operations, QLD, Australia
