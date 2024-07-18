Download This Presentation:

EQ RESOURCES LIMITED

A Globally Significant Critical Mineral Producer

Noosa Mining Conference

18 July 2024

ASX : EQR

Corporate Update

Key Statistics

Share Price

A$0.048 per share

Securities on Issue

Shares 2.065B / Options 205m

Market Capitalisation

A$ 99.1 million

Top 20 Shareholders

>60% (8% Board/Management)

Net Debt (March 24)

A$41.1m Spain* - A$10.1m Australia**

Enterprise Value

A$150.3m

*Spanish Banks Providing Loans

**Aust. Debt incl. Cronimet Working Cap Facility $3m & Offtake Facility $5m.

0.09

400

0.08

350

PriceShareAUD

0.07

300

PriceAPTUSD

0.06

250

0.05

200

0.04

150

0.03

0.02

100

Jan-21

Jan-22

Jan-23

Jan-24

Share Price

APT PRICE (USD)

Source: FastMarkets APT Price Rotterdam (US$/mtu, mtu = 10kg WO3)

2023 - To Date (Share Price Performance & Key Announcements)

2 3

15

4 6 7

  1. 64% increase of Mt Carbine Indicated Resources (In-Situ) - Announcements 04 April 2023 (link)
  2. EQR awarded Permit for historic Wolfram Camp Mine - Announcement 27 July 2023 (link)
  3. Tungsten Output at Mt Carbine Increases 181% Quarter-On-Quarter - Announcement 03 October 2023 (link)
  4. EQR completes Acquisition of Saloro SLU and $25m Placement with Oaktree - Announcement 18 January 2024 (link)
  5. Saloro adds 69% of Measured and Indicated Resources to EQR's Inventory - Announcement 01 February 2024 (link)
  6. Saloro XRT Sorting Performance exceeds Expectations, adding 26% more Material to Gravity Plant - Announcement 15 February 2024 (link)
  7. QIC Approves A$20M Funding for Mt Carbine Expansion - Announcement 8 May 2024 (link)

3

Consistent Board & Leadership Team

Diverse and Experienced Board & Leadership Team

Kevin MacNeill - Chief Executive Officer

Oliver Kleinhempel - Non-executive Chairman

  • Interim CEO & Senior Technical Advisor since May 2019, CEO since January 2020.
  • 35+ years in mining project development globally.
  • Expertise in mineral processing, specifically tungsten.
  • Past President of Etruscan Diamonds, founded Specialized Metallurgical Projects.

Stephen Weir- Non-executive Director

  • Appointed in January 2024, representing Oaktree Capital Management.
  • Experience in corporate advisory, project finance, construction management.
  • Former CEO of Magnetite Mines Ltd, Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, GBA Capital Advisory Board.

Zhui Pei Yeo - Non-executive Director

  • Background in executive management, project planning, resource management.
  • Works in system integration in telecoms in South- East Asia.
  • Executive director at a steel-product manufacturer.

Tony Bainbridge - Chief Geologist

  • Focus on Mt Carbine's 'King-Vein' style mineralisation.
  • Experience in tungsten projects in South Korea and Africa.
  • Director at Asia Interplay Mining Ltd & AMB Exploration Pty Ltd
  • Non-executiveDirector since August 2019, Chair since April 2020.
  • Experience in project development, finance, commodity trading.
  • Previous roles at Outotec, Ferrostaal Group, CRONIMET.
  • Executive Director at CRONIMET Group.

Richard Morrow - Non-Executive Director

  • Over 30 years as a sharebroker, interested in resources sector.
  • Ex Chairman of Melbourne Mining Club.
  • Investment roles at Lowell Resources Fund Management; Fellow of AusIMM.

Stephen Layton - Non-executive Director

    • 35+ years in equity capital markets in the UK and Australia.
    • Experience in ASX listings, corporate advisory.
    • Directorships at Mithril Resources Limited
      Ian Kirkham - Senior Financial Adviser
  • 25 years in the mining oil and gas sector
  • Expertise in debt and equity financing, treasury services, corporate secretarial services
  • Past CFO of Eastern Star Gas & Warrego Energy Ltd

4

APT Price Update

US $ / mtu

APT Price Rotterdam - High (US$/mtu)

365

360

355

350

345

340

335

330

325

320

Jun-23

Jul-23

Aug-23Sep-23

Oct-23

Nov-23Dec-23

Jan-24

Feb-24

Mar-24

Apr-24May-24Jun-24

Jul-24

Source: FastMarkets APT Price Rotterdam (US$/mtu, mtu = 10kg WO3) Average Monthly High Price

5

Tungsten Uses

Critical Alloy Element, Without Substitute in Most Applications

Aviation

Aerospace Automotive

Heavy

Heavy

Tools &

Machinery

Industry

Construction

Medical

Military

EV Battery

Green

Science

Micro

Development

Energy

& Tech

Electronics

6

Tungsten - A Critical Metal

EQR Is Unhedged, Provides Spot Price Exposure To a Tight Market

One of the Most Important Critical Materials according to European Commission

  • Tungsten is declared by the European Commission to be a "critical raw material" as a result of high supply-riskand high economic importance
  • On March 7, 2018, U.S. Congress passed the "National Strategic and Critical Minerals Production Act" (H.R. 520) defining and including tungsten as a "critical mineral"
  • Western Governments world-wideare becoming increasingly focused upon the importance of critical raw materials (incl tungsten) supply
  • Down-streamTungsten end users are becoming increasingly worried about lack of visibility on future raw material supply

EU: The Most Economically Important Critical Material

Borate

Niobium

Raw Materials

Critical

Graphite

Scandium

Non-critical

Indium

PGMs

Beryllium

Bauxite

Tungsten

Germanium

RISK

Baryte

Vanadium

Cobalt

SUPPLY

Gallium

Hafnium

Tungsten Market dominated by non-OECD members

  • China accounts for over 83% of world Tungsten primary (mining) production
  • Unique properties make Tungsten an essential industrial metal
    • Highest melting point of all metals and highest tensile strength, high density, hardness close to diamond, thermally and chemically stable, excellent conductor, and environmentally benign
    • End-marketapplication for light and heavy industrial, energy and military uses include in heavy metal alloys such as high-speed steel, from which cutting and pressing tools are manufactured
  • Benchmark pricing continues upward trend considering tungsten's strategic relevance and precarious supply / demand situation

Primary Tungsten Production by Country

Tungsten Reserves by Country

1.2%

1.1%

1.1%

0.8%

0.8%

1.4%

0.3%

1.5%

0.5%

2.7%

0.1%

1.8%

3.0%

5.7%

10.8%

51.4%

32.5%

83.3%

Lithium

Silicon

Phosphate Rock

Manganese

Rhenium

Tantalum

Coking Coal

Tellurium

Tin

Molydbenum

Chronium

Feldspar

Magnesite

Potash

Iron Ore

Gypsum

Kaolin Clay

Silver

Sulphur

Talc

Zinc

Nickel

Aluminium

Gold

Silica Sand

Titanium

Copper

Aggregates

Limestone

Lead

Total World -

79kt

China

Portugal

Total World -

3,700 kt

Other Countries

Russia

Vietnam

Bolivia

Korea, North

Spain

Rwanda

Austria

ECONOMIC IMPORTANCE

7

Supply & Market Outlook

EQR Is Unhedged, Provides Spot Price Exposure To a Tight Market

Forecast Scenarios

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

-

EQR Consolidated Group

tWO3 Production Projections*

Target 3,000 -

5,000t WO3 p.a.

(up to 50% of Western Mine Supply)

Distribution End-Use (2022)

***

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

FY2026

FY2027

Mt Carbine

Saloro

Asset #3

Asset #4

*FY 2022, FY 2023, FY 2024 Actuals Onwards Projections. 100% Equivalent WO3, Wet Weight

***

*** Fastest growing markets. Source: ITIA 2022

8

Noosa 2021

Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine and Quarrying Operations, QLD, Australia.

Noosa 2022

Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine and Quarrying Operations, QLD, Australia

