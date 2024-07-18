EQ Resources Limited is an Australia-based tungsten mining company. The Company is focused on expanding its tungsten assets at Mt Carbine in North Queensland (Australia) and at Barruecopardo in the Salamanca Province (Spain). It also holds gold exploration licenses in New South Wales, at Panama Hat (Broken Hill) and Crow Mountain. Its Mt Carbine Tungsten Project is located 120 kilometers (km) by sealed road, north-west of Cairns in Far North Queensland. The project is on granted mining leases with power, water, tailings storage and environmental approvals in place for tungsten production and quarrying. The Mt Carbine Tungsten Project tenements include ML4867, ML4919, EPM14871, EPM14872 and EPM27394. At the Mt Carbine site, in addition to the tailingâs retreatment project and the Mt Carbine Quarries business, it is pursuing further expansion and developments, namely in relation to a sorter plant expansion for the XRT Sorter Technology and developing an underground mine.