TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, EQB Inc. ("EQB" or the "Company") (TSX: EQB) joined Richard Rohan, Chief Growth Officer, Trust, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the EQB's 20th anniversary.

EQB Inc. is a leading digital financial services company with $119 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets.

