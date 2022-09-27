Advanced search
    EQB   CA26886R1047

EQB INC.

(EQB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  16:37 27/09/2022 BST
46.65 CAD   +1.06%
04:38pEQB Inc. to report third quarter 2022 results November 8, 2022, host earnings call and webcast November 9, 2022
PR
09/14EQB INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07Canada Banks Brief: National Bank Too Announces an Increase in its Canadian prime rate by 75 basis points to 5.45%, effective September 8, 2022
MT
EQB Inc. to report third quarter 2022 results November 8, 2022, host earnings call and webcast November 9, 2022

09/27/2022 | 04:38pm BST
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on November 8, 2022.

Analyst conference call and webcast: 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday November 9, 2022 
EQB's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer, and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer will host the third quarter conference call and webcast. To access the call live, please dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts.

Call archive
A replay of the call will be available until November 23, 2022 at midnight at (416) 764-8677 (passcode 753301 followed by the number sign). Alternatively, the webcast will be archived on the Bank's Investor Relations website.

About EQB Inc.
EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) and serves more than 360,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Investor contact:
Richard Gill
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca

Media contact:
Jessica Kosmack
Senior Manager, Communications
jkosmack@eqbank.ca 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqb-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2022-results-november-8-2022-host-earnings-call-and-webcast-november-9-2022-301634484.html

SOURCE EQB Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
