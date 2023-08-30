TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Andrew Moor, President and CEO of Equitable Bank/EQ Bank, will speak at Scotiabank's 24th Annual Financials Summit on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A real-time live webcast will be available at: eqbank.investorroom.com/Financial-Summit-2023

Call archive

A replay of the speech will be available on Equitable Bank's investor relations website following the conference, and can be accessed at: eqbank.investorroom.com/events#past

About EQB Inc.

Equitable Bank—Canada's Challenger Bank™—is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 543,000 customers. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their more than 6 million members. With more than $108 billion in combined assets under management and administration, Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists. Please visit eqbank.investorroom.com for more details.

Investor contact:

Sandie Douville

Vice President, Investor Relations & ESG Strategy

investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca

Media contact:

Deborah Chatterton

Director, Communications

dchatterton@eqbank.ca

