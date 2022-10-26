Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. EQB Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQB   CA26886R1047

EQB INC.

(EQB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
47.73 CAD   +1.10%
04:32pEquitable Bank increases prime rate
PR
11:00aNational Bank Cuts Price Targets on Home Capital Group, Others on Slower Pace of Residential Mortgage Originations
MT
10:49aNational Bank Says Downside Risk for Mortgage Sector Remains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equitable Bank increases prime rate

10/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) today announced it is increasing its prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.95% from 5.45%, effective October 27, 2022.

About Equitable Bank

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 340,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Investor contact:
Richard Gill
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca

Media contact:
Jessica Kosmack
Senior Manager, Communications
jkosmack@eqbank.ca

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equitable-bank-increases-prime-rate-301660471.html

SOURCE EQB Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about EQB INC.
04:32pEquitable Bank increases prime rate
PR
11:00aNational Bank Cuts Price Targets on Home Capital Group, Others on Slower Pace of Reside..
MT
10:49aNational Bank Says Downside Risk for Mortgage Sector Remains
MT
10/19National Bank Reiterates Cautious Stance on Mortgage Finance Sector
MT
09/27National Bank on Smaller Lenders in Canada
MT
09/27EQB Inc. to report third quarter 2022 results November 8, 2022, host earnings call and ..
PR
09/14EQB INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07Canada Banks Brief: National Bank Too Announces an Increase in its Ca..
MT
09/07Canada Banks Brief: Equitable Bank Also Increasing Its Prime Lending ..
MT
09/07Equitable Bank increases prime rate
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQB INC.
More recommendations