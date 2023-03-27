Advanced search
    EQB.PR.C   CA26886R2037

EQB INC.

(EQB.PR.C)
2023-03-24
22.53 CAD   -1.23%
Equitable Bank's President and CEO Andrew Moor to speak at National Bank's 21st Annual Financial Services Conference on March 29, 2023

03/27/2023
TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Andrew Moor, President and CEO of Equitable Bank, will speak at National Bank's 21st Annual Financials Services Conference on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A real-time live webcast will be available at: 
https://eqbank.investorroom.com/events#future:2023:3

Call archive

A replay of the fireside chat will be available on Equitable Bank's investor relations website following the conference, and can be accessed at: https://eqbank.investorroom.com/events#past  

About EQB Inc.

Equitable Bank—Canada's Challenger Bank™—is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 488,000 customers. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their more than 5 million members.  With nearly $103 billion in combined assets under management and administration, Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives.  Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists.  Please visit equitablebank.ca for more details.

Investor contact:
Richard Gill
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations  
investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca

Media contact:
Deborah Chatterton
Director, Communications
dchatterton@eqbank.ca

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equitable-banks-president-and-ceo-andrew-moor-to-speak-at-national-banks-21st-annual-financial-services-conference-on-march-29-2023-301782220.html

SOURCE Equitable Bank


© PRNewswire 2023
