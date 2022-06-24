Log in
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:58 2022-06-24 pm EDT
EQB Inc. to report second quarter 2022 results August 9, 2022, host earnings call and webcast August 10, 2022

06/24/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on August 9, 2022.

Analyst conference call and webcast: 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday August 10, 2022

EQB's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer, and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer will host the second quarter conference call and webcast.  To access the call live, please dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts.

Call archive

A replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2022 at midnight at (416) 764-8677 (passcode 542700 followed by the number sign). Alternatively, the webcast will be archived on the Bank's Investor Relations website.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 340,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Investor contact:

Media contact:

Richard Gill

Jessica Kosmack

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Senior Manager, Communications

investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca

jkosmack@eqbank.ca

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqb-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2022-results-august-9-2022-host-earnings-call-and-webcast-august-10-2022-301574926.html

SOURCE EQB Inc.


