Belgian Law enforcement agencies engage Asset Reality and Digivault for crypto security management

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digivault , a leading digital asset custody provider, as part of EQONEX (Nasdaq: EQOS), and Asset Reality, the world's first end-to-end solution for recovering, managing and realizing seized crypto assets, have been engaged by Belgian law enforcement agencies to provide recovery, storage and management services for seized crypto assets.

Since forging a ground-breaking partnership in 2021, Digivault and Asset Reality have been driving efforts to bring safety and security to the digital asset industry. Together, they are engaging with a growing list of government and law enforcement agencies across the UK and Europe.

Digital asset trading and investment have increased exponentially in the past two years, creating a new security challenge for governments, law enforcement agencies, public and private sector clients alike. Government investigations and seizures have become increasingly commonplace. In the past two weeks alone, the Justice Department in the U.S recovered $3.6B in bitcoin, and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in the UK recovered three NFTs.

Firms like Asset Reality and Digivault, which bring together experts from across security, defence, and technology, have been building bespoke solutions to mitigate risk and set new industry standards.

Digivault CEO Robert Cooper said, "Digivault's core mission is to deliver a custody solution that removes a lot of the risk, technical headaches and ultimately stress of holding cryptocurrencies for our broad range of clients. But for our public sector clients, we have been even more cognisant of their need for the highest possible standards of governance, accreditations, and assurance. By building to their exacting standards, our entire client base benefits."

"We are proud of the work we do to help our clients to safely participate in the crypto opportunity, but we are particularly proud of the role we play alongside Asset Reality to support governments and agencies to safeguard the industry more broadly," Robert said.

Asset Reality Co-Founder Aidan Larkin said, "As asset seizures involving crypto assets continues to increase, it is vital that agencies have the infrastructure in place to recover, store and realise these assets in a transparent, responsible and insured way. Acting as a seized asset co-ordinator, we have built a platform that connects users with a full range of crypto asset recovery services from reporting and investigating fraud involving crypto assets, through to finding suitable custodians to store and realise seized crypto."

Digivault is an FCA registered custodian, conforming to institutional-grade security accreditation standards and stringent governance processes.

Launched in 2020 by an experienced team of crypto asset recovery practitioners, Asset Reality, alumni of the global accelerator, Techstars, was created to support law enforcement agencies as well as public and private sector clients in navigating the complex asset recovery process including investigations, managing, and realising seized digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

As part of the partnership, Digivault and Asset Reality are also working together to drive greater awareness of industry threats, and advocate for sensible industry compliance standards.

About Digivault

Digivault provides digital asset custody that integrates physical and virtual security, giving institutions tangible solutions in a rapidly evolving world. We deliver a powerful custodian that combines multiple layers of protection, eliminating the need for trust in a single person or group of people. As part of a Nasdaq-listed company, we are accountable to the SEC, meaning increased regulation. However, we eliminate the need for trust through our processes and technology, providing our clients with peace of mind. For more information visit: www.digivault.com

Digivault operates to the highest industry security standards, using FIPS140-2 validated hardware security modules (HSMs). Digivault is Cyber Essentials Plus accredited (a Ministry of Defence designed accreditation) and was recently certified under the ISO27001 standard. Both Helios (Warm Solution) and Kelvin (Cold Solution) are penetration tested to CREST standards of certification.

Follow Digivault on social media on Twitter @Digivaultglobal and on LinkedIn

About EQONEX

EQONEX is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault, and asset manager Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://.group.eqonex.com .

Follow Eqonex on social media on Twitter @eqonex , on Facebook @eqonex , and on LinkedIn .

About Asset Reality

As the multi trillion crypto industry continues to grow, law enforcement, regulators and the industry have no way to deal with seized or illicit crypto assets. Asset Reality's team of experienced crypto asset recovery practitioners has launched the world's first end to end solution for investigating, recovering, managing and selling seized crypto and other complex assets. In partnership with the world's leading blockchain analysis companies and digital custodians, their platform will save time, reduce risk and dramatically increase revenue from the sale of seized assets. Part of the Techstars 2021 Programme, Asset Reality builds solutions to make crypto safer for all.

This press release is provided by EQONEX Limited ("Eqonex") for information purposes only, is a summary only of certain key facts and plans of Eqonex and includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in relation to any securities or other regulated products or services or to make use of any services provided by Eqonex, and neither this press release nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This press release has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdictions. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Eqonex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Eqonex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Eqonex's ability to execute its business plan; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Eqonex's products; failure to obtain the requisite regulatory licenses and qualifications or establish partnerships with entities in certain jurisdictions to satisfy regulatory requirements; changes in laws or regulations; litigation and regulatory risks; Eqonex's inability to successfully identify, hire and retain skilled individuals; competition; Eqonex's inability to successfully develop technology to service its business lines and keep pace with rapidly changing technology and client or regulatory requirements; risks of cyber incidents; reliance on vendors and third-party service providers; inability to protect or preserve its proprietary rights and the risk of infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; potential conflict of interest arising from managing different business lines; risks of employee misconduct and manipulation of distributed ledger networks and smart contract technology by malicious actors; risk of Eqonex losing access to its private keys or data loss relating to its digital asset investments; the ability of Eqonex to grow and manage growth profitably; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Eqonex's products and services, other business line specific risks and such other risks and uncertainties included in Eqonex's Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 30, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Eqonex's subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Eqonex believes to be reasonable as of this date. Eqonex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

