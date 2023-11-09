EQRx, Inc.(NasdaqGM:EQRX) dropped from S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index

EQRx, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines for some of the prevalent disease areas, including cancer and immune-inflammatory conditions. The Company brands include EQRx and Remaking Medicine. The Company's pipeline is comprised of approximately 10 programs, including both small molecules and biologics, with five clinical-stage programs, and several disclosed and undisclosed preclinical and drug engineering programs. Its clinical programs include Aumolertinib (EQ143), Lerociclib (EQ132), and Sugemalimab (EQ165). Aumolertinib (EQ143) is a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). Lerociclib (EQ132) is a novel and oral small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor. Sugemalimab (EQ165, also known as CS1001) is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody.