    EQRX   US26886C1071

EQRX, INC.

(EQRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 04:00:01 pm EDT
5.390 USD   +12.29%
08:01aEQRx to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday, May 13, 2022
GL
04/27EQRx Announces New Data on Lead Oncology Programs to Be Presented at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
AQ
04/22Cowen Initiates EQRx at Outperform
MT
EQRx to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday, May 13, 2022

04/29/2022 | 08:01am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.eqrx.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 855-718-8094 (domestic) or 484-747-6788 (international) and referring to conference ID 6893121. The webcast will be made available for replay on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About EQRx
EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, with a growing catalog of medicines in development in high-cost drug categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and providers. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system, EQRx aims to provide innovative, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxIncLinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

EQRx™ and Remaking Medicine™ are trademarks of EQRx.

EQRx Contacts:

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:
investors@eqrx.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -396 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 530 M 2 530 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 337x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 73,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,39 $
Average target price 5,60 $
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melanie I. Nallicheri President & Chief Operating Officer
Jami Rubin Chief Financial Officer
Alexis A. Borisy Executive Chairman
Daniel Hoey Chief Technical Operations
Amy P. Abernethy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQRX, INC.-20.97%2 530
MODERNA, INC.-43.89%57 438
LONZA GROUP AG-24.53%43 932
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.24%41 532
SEAGEN INC.-15.76%23 939
CELLTRION, INC.-11.11%19 183