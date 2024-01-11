Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.01.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Pfleger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction
Tendering of 85,261 shares into the public takeover offer of Pineapple German Bidco GmbH at EUR 40.00 per share

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.0000 EUR 3410440.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.0000 EUR 3410440.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com

 
