Official EQS GROUP AG press release
DD: EQS Group AG: Christian Pfleger, Tendering of 85,261 shares into the public takeover offer of Pineapple German Bidco GmbH at EUR 40.00 per share
January 11, 2024 at 02:02 pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.01.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name:
Christian Last name(s):
Pfleger 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
DE0005494165
b) Nature of the transaction
Tendering of 85,261 shares into the public takeover offer of Pineapple German Bidco GmbH at EUR 40.00 per share
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 40.0000 EUR
3410440.0000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 40.0000 EUR
3410440.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany Internet:
www.eqs.com
End of News
EQS News Service
88821 11.01.2024 CET/CEST
EQS Group AG, formerly known as EquityStory AG, is a Germany-based provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. The Company's activities are divided into two operating segments: Compliance and Investor Relations. The Compliance segment comprises all products required for companies to fulfill their legal and regulatory obligations, including reporting obligations in the news segment (disclosure), submissions to the Federal Gazette (filing), and new products, such as Insider Manager, Integrity Line, LEI, and ARIVA Workflows. The and Investor Relations segment encompasses products for the areas of financial and corporate communications, including news, websites portals, webcasts and media. In addition, its products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. The Company's clients are small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), as well as corporate customers. It provides services worldwide.
