

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.01.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Claudia Last name(s): Pfleger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Pfleger Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EQS Group AG

b) LEI

529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction

Tendering of 20,000 shares into the public takeover offer of Pineapple German Bidco GmbH at EUR 40.00 per share

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 40.0000 EUR 800000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.0000 EUR 800000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

10/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

