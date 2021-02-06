Log in
DGAP-DD : EQS Group AG english

02/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
06.02.2021 / 14:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Sanja 
 
 Last name(s):  Skoko 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Peter 
 
 Last name(s): Conzatti 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 EQS Group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005494165 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 37.00 EUR     1110000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 37.0000 EUR   1110000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-02-05; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:      English 
Company:       EQS Group AG 
               Karlstr. 47 
               80333 Munich 
               Germany 
Internet:      www.eqs.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64518 06.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2021 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

