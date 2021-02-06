DGAP-DD : EQS Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.02.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Sanja Last name(s): Skoko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Conzatti Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name EQS Group AG b) LEI 529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005494165 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 37.00 EUR 1110000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 37.0000 EUR 1110000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-05; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Internet: www.eqs.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

64518 06.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2021 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)