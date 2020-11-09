Log in
EQS Group AG

EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
  Report
EQS GROUP AG 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS Group AG: European Compliance & Ethics Conference: All replays now online / Book your ticket now for ECEC 2021

11/09/2020 | 04:05am EST


DGAP-Media / 09.11.2020 / 10:00

European Compliance & Ethics Conference: All replays now online / Book your ticket now for ECEC 2021

The European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) has established itself as one of the largest conferences in the industry right at its premiere. 5,000 compliance professionals from around the world have participated in 15 online sessions featuring more than 25 experts, either live or via the replay function.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=70cfd3c8b0ae5e4d03dbb8d95be68e14

 

Conference participants who would like to go into individual topics in greater depth or who missed a session can now access ECEC 2020 sessions online free of charge: ECEC Videos

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=cec06ab781d6dbde14de37faa16014c5

Dr. Klaus Moosmayer (Chief Ethics Risk and Compliance Officer at Novartis) during his session at the ECEC 2020.
 

Even those who were not previously registered for the conference can now view the 17 online replays on topics currently relevant to the European compliance community, simply by registering. In one of these sessions, Dan McCrum, the investigative journalist at the Financial Times, gave participants a look behind the scenes of his investigation entitled "House of Wirecard" where he uncovered accounting fraud committed by the Dax group of the same name.

 

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=105620fb0640ac819658adc1aa118327

ECEC Award 2020 ceremony with Prof. Dr. Christian Hauser (University of Applied Science of the Grisons) and Achim Weick (CEO & founder of EQS Group).

The replays also feature keynote speeches from Dr. Klaus Moosmayer, one of the world's most respected ethics experts responsible for risk and compliance management at Novartis, Professor Christian Strenger, better known to many as Germany's leading corporate governance expert and presentations from experts including James H. Freis Jr., who as interim CEO initiated the global restructuring at Wirecard after the scandal was uncovered, Christian Hunt, founder of HumanRisk in the UK, and many more.

Pre-register for ECEC 2021 on 6 October 2021 at: www.ecec-conference.com/register

 

Contact:

Marcus Sultzer
Member of the Management Board
Marcus.sultzer@eqs.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: EQS Group AG
Key word(s): Information technology

09.11.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0
Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1146416

 
End of News DGAP Media

1146416  09.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146416&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
