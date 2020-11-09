EQS Group AG: European Compliance & Ethics Conference: All replays now online / Book your ticket now for ECEC 2021



European Compliance & Ethics Conference: All replays now online / Book your ticket now for ECEC 2021



The European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) has established itself as one of the largest conferences in the industry right at its premiere. 5,000 compliance professionals from around the world have participated in 15 online sessions featuring more than 25 experts, either live or via the replay function.

Conference participants who would like to go into individual topics in greater depth or who missed a session can now access ECEC 2020 sessions online free of charge: ECEC Videos

Dr. Klaus Moosmayer (Chief Ethics Risk and Compliance Officer at Novartis) during his session at the ECEC 2020.



Even those who were not previously registered for the conference can now view the 17 online replays on topics currently relevant to the European compliance community, simply by registering. In one of these sessions, Dan McCrum, the investigative journalist at the Financial Times, gave participants a look behind the scenes of his investigation entitled "House of Wirecard" where he uncovered accounting fraud committed by the Dax group of the same name.

ECEC Award 2020 ceremony with Prof. Dr. Christian Hauser (University of Applied Science of the Grisons) and Achim Weick (CEO & founder of EQS Group).

The replays also feature keynote speeches from Dr. Klaus Moosmayer, one of the world's most respected ethics experts responsible for risk and compliance management at Novartis, Professor Christian Strenger, better known to many as Germany's leading corporate governance expert and presentations from experts including James H. Freis Jr., who as interim CEO initiated the global restructuring at Wirecard after the scandal was uncovered, Christian Hunt, founder of HumanRisk in the UK, and many more.

Pre-register for ECEC 2021 on 6 October 2021 at: www.ecec-conference.com/register

