    EQS   DE0005494165

EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
EQS Group AG: 'Future of Compliance': EQS Group expects more than 5,000 participants at 2nd virtual European Compliance and Ethics Conference

08/11/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Conference
EQS Group AG: 'Future of Compliance': EQS Group expects more than 5,000 participants at 2nd virtual European Compliance and Ethics Conference

11.08.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"Future of Compliance": EQS Group expects more than 5,000 participants at 2nd virtual European Compliance and Ethics Conference

The stage is set for the second European Compliance and Ethics Conference (ECEC) on 6th and 7th October 2021. Last year the event exceeded all expectations with over 5,000 participants and immediately established itself as the largest European conference for the compliance industry. This year EQS Group expects this many participants and more to join and discuss the "Future of Compliance". The 2021 event will see compliance experts from companies, science and politics as well as journalists participating virtually in the panel discussions, workshops and expert talks.

"The feedback following ECEC 2020 was incredible so we quickly decided to make the conference a permanent fixture in the annual event calendar. This means that the still young compliance industry which is facing major challenges with increasing regulation, digitalization and globalization now has a permanent platform to exchange ideas and network across countries," explains Achim Weick, CEO and founder of EQS Group.

For the European Compliance and Ethics Conference EQS Group will move into a professional film studio in the south of Munich. From this location our hosts will introduce keynotes and presentations, connect speakers and conduct interviews with leading international compliance experts. One of the main topics will be the EU Whistleblower Directive and with it the question of best practice in the implementation of an internal reporting channel.

In addition to the presentations, workshops and country-specific breakout sessions, the conference also offers time for networking with its virtual lounge tables. Participants from Munich and the surrounding area can also exchange ideas in person at the after-show party at EQS headquarters, pandemic permitting. Journalists will also be offered digital "Backstage Talks" with various speakers.

The experts who have already confirmed for the "ECEC 2021" include:

  • Bradley C. Birkenfeld, whistleblower in the UBS scandal.
  • Dr Klaus Moosmayer, Member of the Executive Committee of Novartis and Chief Ethics Risk and Compliance Officer
  • David Bodanis, "The Art of Fairness"
  • Carina Nilles, Director Alix Partners | GIR & Capital Top 40 under 40

One of the highlights of the event is the presentation of the ECEC Award 2021 at the end of the first day of the conference. This time participants will decide in a live vote who will succeed last year's winner Le Groupe La Poste. So far, entries have been received from Allianz SE, E.ON SE, Siemens AG, Volkswagen AG and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), to name just a few.

All information on the program and how to register can be found at: European Compliance & Ethics Conference. Journalists can obtain accreditation for the conference at www.ecec-community.com/media.


11.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225602

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1225602  11.08.2021 



© EQS 2021
