Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EQS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQS   DE0005494165

EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:36 2022-11-23 am EST
25.30 EUR   +1.20%
11/14Eqs Group Ag : Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 10,000 shares for the employee participation program
EQ
11/11Transcript : EQS Group AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/11EQS Group AG continues its growth in Q3 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

11/23/2022 | 11:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

23.11.2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

Munich – 23 November 2022

In the period September 21, 2022 to November 23, 2022 (inclusive) a total of 10,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on September 20, 2022.

Due to the start of the closed period for the interim report publication the share repurchase has been interrupted from October 12 until November 11.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducted the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.

In the period from September 21, 2022 to November 23, 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
21.09.2022 451   29.00 €                                          13,079.00 €
22.09.2022 510                                                                     28.60 €                                          14,586.00 €
23.09.2022 522                                                                     28.10 €                                          14,668.20 €
26.09.2022 528                                                                     27.50 €                                          14,520.00 €
27.09.2022 300                                                                     27.40 €                                            8,220.00 €
28.09.2022 492                                                                     26.86 €                                          13,215.12 €
29.09.2022 506                                                                     26.04 €                                          13,176.24 €
30.09.2022 568                                                                     24.00 €                                          13,632.00 €
04.10.2022 477                                                                     24.00 €                                          11,448.00 €
05.10.2022 527                                                                     24.49 €                                          12,906.23 €
07.10.2022 493                                                                     24.60 €                                          12,127.80 €
10.10.2022 500                                                                     24.40 €                                          12,200.00 €
11.10.2022 10                                                                     23.90 €                                                239.00 €
14.11.2022 300                                                                     26.00 €                                            7,800.00 €
15.11.2022 658                                                                     26.50 €                                          17,437.00 €
17.11.2022 757                                                                     26.89 €                                          20,354.59 €
18.11.2022 814                                                                     26.50 €                                          21,571.00 €
21.11.2022 864                                                                     26.00 €                                          22,464.00 €
22.11.2022 273                                                                     25.40 €                                            6,934.20 €
23.11.2022 450                                                                     24.93 €                                          11,220.00 €
Total 10,000                                                                     26.18 €                                       261,798.38 €

Information about the transactions is available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/.

 

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

 

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

 


23.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1495043

 
End of News EQS News Service

1495043  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1495043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about EQS GROUP AG
11/14Eqs Group Ag : Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 10,000 shares..
EQ
11/11Transcript : EQS Group AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/11EQS Group AG continues its growth in Q3 2022
EQ
11/11EQS Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/13Record : Over 7,500 participants from 140 countries at Europe's largest compliance confere..
EQ
10/12Eqs Group Ag : Repurchase of own shares finished due to closed period
EQ
09/20Eqs Group Ag : Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 10,000 shar..
EQ
09/20EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation p..
EQ
09/20EQS Group AG announces an Equity Buyback for 10,000 shares.
CI
09/20EQS Group AG authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 62,7 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net income 2022 -2,85 M -2,93 M -2,93 M
Net Debt 2022 30,5 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -83,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 250 M 257 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart EQS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
EQS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,00 €
Average target price 42,08 €
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achim Weick Chief Executive Officer
André Silvério Marques Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rony Vogel Member-Supervisory Board
Laurenz Malte Nienaber Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQS GROUP AG-43.95%257
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.03%1 826 570
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.27%49 996
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.34%48 505
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.35%45 317
SEA LIMITED-76.06%30 081