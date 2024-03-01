EQS Group AG: Submission of a squeeze-out request by Pineapple German Bidco GmbH
March 01, 2024 at 05:02 am EST
EQS Group AG: Submission of a squeeze-out request by Pineapple German Bidco GmbH
Munich, March 1, 2024 – Pineapple German Bidco GmbH, a holding company controlled by funds managed and/or advised by Thoma Bravo, L.P., today has submitted a request to EQS Group AG pursuant to section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), according to which the general meeting of EQS Group AG shall resolve on the transfer of the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Pineapple German Bidco GmbH as majority shareholder in return for an appropriate cash compensation (so-called squeeze-out under stock corporation law). Pineapple German Bidco GmbH has informed EQS Group AG that it holds approx. 98% of the share capital of EQS Group AG.
EQS Group AG will inform about the date of the general meeting at which a corresponding transfer resolution shall be adopted in accordance with legal requirements.
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-444430-033
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
EQS Group AG, formerly known as EquityStory AG, is a Germany-based provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. The Company's activities are divided into two operating segments: Compliance and Investor Relations. The Compliance segment comprises all products required for companies to fulfill their legal and regulatory obligations, including reporting obligations in the news segment (disclosure), submissions to the Federal Gazette (filing), and new products, such as Insider Manager, Integrity Line, LEI, and ARIVA Workflows. The and Investor Relations segment encompasses products for the areas of financial and corporate communications, including news, websites portals, webcasts and media. In addition, its products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. The Company's clients are small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), as well as corporate customers. It provides services worldwide.